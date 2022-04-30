GRAFTON — The only thing better than a four-run rally is a pair of them, and the West Bend West baseball team used that offensive production Friday to earn an 8-3 victory over Grafton at 9th Ave. Field during a North Shore Conference game.
“It seems like all year we’ve been battling from behind, so it was nice to be able to get out to that early lead,” Spartans coach Brad Rindfleisch said. “We got a little flat toward the middle there, but found a way to kind of reignite the fire toward the end of the game.”
The first three West batters of the game all reached base and came around to score in the opening inning. Aiden DeBaets reached on an error to start the game, Camden Broske followed with a double over the head of the Grafton left fielder and Jack Geniesse drew a walk to load the bases with nobody out. DeBaets scored when Riley O’Connell grounded out to third, then Aaron Young smacked a two-run single to left to give the visitors a 3-0 lead. Young would eventually score when Joey Baumann reached on an error with two outs to compete the early rally.
“The one thing we’ve been trying to battle with ourselves all year is just being aggressive, seeing that fastball early and being able to jump on it,” Rindfleisch said. “A lot of times this year we’ve been putting ourselves in a hole, where we’re battling from behind, so it was nice to see guys kind make that adjustment finally and figure out where they can drive the ball early.”
For more Washington County prep sports coverage, subscribe to the Daily News today: https://bit.ly/dailynews_sub
The Spartans’ bats went cold for a while after threatening in the second inning. A two-out walk and consecutive singles by O’Connell and Young had the visitors in business, but a throw by Grafton center fielder Mason Lempke to second base behind O’Connell was in time to cut down the West runner trying to scramble back to the bag, and he was tagged out before Geniesse could scoot home on the play.
Brenden Bley drew a leadoff walk to start the third, then Grafton starting pitcher Nick Colker settled in and retired the next nine West batters he faced.
“He threw well. He put the ball in there and challenged us,” Rindfleisch said. “I think sometimes we just get content, which is something we’re trying to combat, but he did a great job pitching.”
While the Grafton pitcher was posting zeroes, the Black Hawks offense pushed two runs across the plate in the fourth inning. West starting pitcher Tayton Herron was dominant the first time through the order, setting down the first nine batters he faced, but ran into trouble after one was out in the fourth. He walked four and gave up a single as the home team rallied to within 4-2.
“He was working ahead, mixing really well. I know he’s a guy that likes to work backwards a little bit. He did a great job just kind of mixing there,” Rindfleisch said about the first three innings Herron worked. “Then he just seemed to struggle with location and rhythm.”
Quinn Zills came on to work the final three innings and allowed just one run to close things out. That came in the sixth. Lempke singled and stole second to get things started. Then, he took off for third and Zills saw it and fired to the bag, but his throw beat West third baseman Michael Kleinhans to the bag and the Grafton junior was able to trot home after the ball went into foul territory.
However that was all the Black Hawks could muster.
“We’re lucky we have a deep staff. We’ve got a lot of arms that we can just kind of rotate through the week, which helps us,” Rindfleisch said about his stable of pitchers. “We’re not burying anybody and guys are getting plenty of rest.”
The Spartans tacked on four insurance runs in the sixth. It started when Kleinhans reached on an error to open the frame, but the rest of the rally came after two were out. DeBaets drew a walk and both would score when Broske smashed a rocket to left that was fair by a matter of inches. It banged off the fence on the fly as he belted a two-run double to make it 6-2.
“He’s put in a lot of work, has really made some big changes,” Rindfleisch said. “He’s starting to see the ball well. He’ll be big for us down the road.”
Geniesse then drew a walk and O’Connell followed with a two-run single that pushed the lead to 8-2.
Grafton got its last tally when Lempke’s baserunning created a run in the bottom of the frame, but the Spartans held on from there for the victory.
With the win, West improved to 7-3 overall and 6-3 in league games. The Spartans are slated to return to action today at noon, weather permitting, when Kettle Moraine Lutheran pays a visit.