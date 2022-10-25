SLINGER — Needs for validation and redemption were fulfilled in broad ways at a warm and windy WIAA sectional cross country meet at Heritage Park in Slinger on Oct. 22.
It was a highly successful day for area squads as both the Hartford and Slinger boys earned state team berths for the meet in Wisconsin Rapids on Oct. 29 at The Ridges Golf Course while West Bend West’s Ethan Hackman and Nathan Butters both claimed individual state slots.
Meanwhile for the girls, top-ranked in state Slinger dominated the meet to earn a slot of its own, while Hartford’s Maddie Roell and West Bend East’s Sarah Berken will make their first state trips as individuals.
In the boys’ race, the North Shore Conference champion Hartford team was looking to make sure that last season’s accomplishments, a first WIAA state meet berth since 1974 and a subsequent sound eighth-place state team finish, would not be just a one-time thing.
In short, they wanted some validation. And they got it, as behind a second consecutive individual sectional title by senior Nash Merklein, the Orioles put three runners among the first eight finishers and won their second consecutive sectional team title with just 37 points. They edged runner-up Slinger which had 43, while West Bend West was third (61), and West Bend East eighth (227).
“It really didn’t matter that we lost some guys from last year,” said Merklein. “Our motivation was to keep doing well. We just didn’t want to let people down. Last year, no one really knew about us, or expected us to do it (get to state).
“This year we knew we could do it and we withstood the pressure.”
“We wanted that validation,” added fellow senior Thomas Binns, who was on last season’s state team. “We wanted to go out and prove ourselves. We’ve been so tight this year (as a team), the connection so really good, that we wanted to go out together as a family (as state).”
Orioles’ coach Paul Horanoff said the last two year’s accomplishments are part of a process.
“It wasn’t an accident (that we made state) last year,” he said. 'We’ve developed a good program here. We lost people like Cael (two-time state track champion Schoemann) and Jacob (Mularski) but we’ve been able to bring in some other kids and they have helped.”
Merklein came across the 5,000-meter layout in 16:47 for his victory on the very warm (75 degrees) and windy day, while other scoring runners for the Orioles included Mason Weber in third (17:12), Adam Weyer in eighth (17:42), Braylen Rennhack in 12th (18:01) and Binns in 13th (18:06).
Meanwhile, the Slinger boys, who were a competitive fourth in the North Shore meet on Oct. 15, knew they had a chance at that second-place state team spot behind Hartford and the Owls went for it with gusto.
Junior Malachi Kurth surprised himself with an individual runner-up slot (17:06) to lead the way while fellow junior Michael Loomans wasn’t far behind in sixth (17:30). Kurth went out aggressively with Merklein in a move that surprised even himself.
“This was so much fun,” he said. “Starting out I wasn’t sure what I was going to do, but I got out ahead and just stuck with it. We had a pretty good race at conference and wanted to keep it going and we wound up going faster than we thought we would.”
“We just set it in our minds to be more consistent,” Loomans said. “We trust ourselves and we trust each other. We just put it all together today.”
Veteran Owls’ coach Terry Krall was pleasantly surprised by the effort.
“Wow, they just ran really, really well,” he said. “It’s been a project all year to get our group of seven (varsity runners) all doing well all on the same day. We didn’t need to do anything special, we just needed to do that.
“But Malachi’s race was special. He was just out there having fun.”
Other scoring runners for the Owls included Reed Grotenhuis in ninth (17:47), Logan Grotenhuis in 11th (17:57) and Ty Kalina in 15th (18:14).
The senior-heavy West squad came up just short of a repeat state team berth with its third-place effort, but the freshman Hackman, who coach Scott Hammer says, “is not afraid to stick his nose,” in with tough competition, advanced to state with a fourth-place effort (17:22) as did the senior Butters, who was 10th (17:51).
“It was not quite what we wanted,” Hammer said. “but the guys poured their hearts into it and Ethan and Nathan really earned their state spots.”
The East boys season ended as Grant Lauters led the way with a 41st place effort.
In the girls race, there was a palpable sense of relief on the face of Slinger senior Summer Schuster, who was the meet individual medalist (19:17). She led a dominating winning effort by the topranked in state Owls, as they earned their third WIAA state meet in the last four years and their 13th overall.
It was quite a different feeling from the one she and the Owls experienced last year at sectional.
Last year in the sectional race, Schuster was comfortably leading before a health issue forced her to drop out within eyesight of the finish line as she and the Slinger team lost out on likely state meet berths.
“What happened at sectional last year was unfortunate,” she said, “but I just picked myself up and used it as motivation, a search for redemption.”
Schuster led five Slinger runners in the first seven positions, as the Owls scored just 21 points to dominate the 10team field. It was the Owls’ sixth major meet win in seven tries this season. Oshkosh West claimed the second state meet team berth in second with 52 points, as West Bend West was fourth with 109, West Bend East fifth (165) and Hartford sixth (176).
Schuster’s younger sister Piper Schuster was third (20:28), Violet Schulteis fourth (20:44), Ava Dziedzic sixth (20:50) and Stella Gruendemann seventh (20:52).
Schulteis, an individual state qualifier last season, is elated to be going back to state with the team again.
“We’ve worked so hard for this,” she said. 'Oh my gosh, this is so much a better feeling (than last year).”
Hartford’s Roell, a hard-working multi-sport athlete, earned her spot with a 12th-place effort (21:19) while East’s Berken claimed hers with a 14th (21:51).
Hartford girls coach Emmett Williams, who more than doubled the Orioles’ numbers this fall (22 overall) and who led the team to its best North Shore Conference and sectional finishes in many years, was pleased for Roell.
“I really can’t believe it,” he said. “She’s a bit of a perfectionist, but she showed today what a competitor she is. She ran a great race.”
Roell said a long talk with Williams the night before sectional helped her greatly.
“I was worrying about it, stressing about it all week, but we (Williams and herself) talked for about 20-30 minutes, and he really cooled me down,” she said. “I just started cross country last year and it’s been a lot of fun. …This is such an accomplishment, a real goal for me. I trained so hard.”
Veteran East coach Rob Sanborn was very happy for Berken, who he said has overcome a great deal to earn this state meet berth.
“Sarah and MacKenzie (Delaney) were joined at the hip all season and improved every race,” he said. “Sarah is such a hard worker and she stayed healthy. She did everything you need to do to qualify for state, eat well, sleep well, train well. She really earned this.”