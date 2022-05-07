WHITEFISH BAY —The Hartford baseball team proved something to itself in its frustrating but thrilling 3-2 loss to top-ranked Whitefish Bay Friday night.
What the Orioles discovered is that they can compete with the best in the state, and that they have a real pitcher in sophomore Braycen Burg.
Simply put, Burg deserved a better fate against the powerful Bay squad, which has scored in double digits 11 times this season, including an 11-0 thrashing of Hartford on April 11.
Burg, who finished with eight strikeouts and just one walk, flummoxed and frustrated the Blue Dukes for much of the game, striking out five in a row at one point and holding Bay to its season low in runs.
But when host Bay manufactured the tying run in the bottom of the seventh on an infield single, two wild pitches and a soft chopper to third, his day was done.
Burg was relieved by senior A.J. Lausten, who had two outs and two on in the bottom of the Blue Duke eighth when Michael Lippe, who had come on to pitch in relief of starter DJ Kojis in the top of the frame, ripped a bomb of a double to right to score the winning run.
It ended an interesting day for the Orioles, said coach Dave Eagan, whose team fell to 7-4 in North Shore Conference play and 7-6 overall, while Bay stayed in solo control of the league race at 10-1.
“Nothing to be ashamed of,” he told the team afterward. “We are for real. There is no reason for us to hang our heads. We keep playing like this, we will win a lot of games.”
And he had nothing but praise for Burg.
“We hurt him on defense a couple of times, the story of our season,” Eagan said. “But I think he held them to three hits and that’s a team that’s loaded with (NCAA) D1 guys. Braycen, as a sophomore, acts like a kid out of high school already. He’s just so mature and confident in his approach.”
Blue Dukes coach Jay Wojcinski agreed.
“The kid pitched a great game,” Wojcinski said. “He changed speeds, moved the ball around and kept us off balance all day. We don’t strike out that often, but when he got us five times in a row (in the second and third innings), I was thinking ‘Oh boy.’” And for good reason, as Bay only had one baserunner in the first four innings, a single in the first, which the Orioles quickly erased on a deftly turned double-play.
Trouble was, the Orioles had an even harder time against Kojis, one of three Bay pitchers who can hit 90 miles an hour with their fastball. He put down the first 10 batters he saw and after Lausten notched a one-out single in the fourth, Kojis induced a 6-3 double-play to end the inning.
The Blue Dukes finally clawed ahead in the fifth as sophomore shortstop DJ Dix, who turned in several fine plays on the night, led off the inning with a single. Burg’s problem escalated when an infield error put runners on first and third.
Burg then got Bay DH Austin Wienke to hit into a 3-6-3 double-play but the lead run did score for the Blue Dukes.
Bay threatened to add more in the sixth when an error and a walk put two runners on with just one out, but Burg again showed his maturity getting a strikeout swinging and another looking to end the threat.
Hartford finally got to Kojis in the top of the seventh when catcher Carter Kutz and first baseman Max Teschner recorded back-to-back one out singles. And when Teschner’s sharply struck hit to right got under the glove of the outfielder, the Orioles’ courtesy runner was able to race home with the tying run.
It got even better for the Orioles a few moments later, as after a strikeout, outfielder Nick Janicki hammered a 1-2 Kojis offering into center to plate courtesy runner Cody Nicpon and give Hartford a 2-1 lead.
But as noted, Bay found a way to score the tying run off of Burg in the bottom of the seventh and with Burg nearing his pitch limit, his day was done.
Hartford could not touch Lippe in the top of the eighth as he used high-velocity heat almost exclusively to strike out the Orioles’ side in order.
That set the stage for the Blue Dukes’ heroics in the bottom of the eighth.
“We’ve been winning a lot of games by wide margins this year,” Wojcinski, whose team fell to Homestead 6-5, for its first loss of the season on Monday, said. “And we haven’t had a lot of games like this, but when we got a runner in the bottom of the seventh, I could feel a good vibe building.
“We just needed to put pressure on, and we did. It was good to see us respond when we were down like that. It showed us what we were made of.”
Meanwhile, the Orioles will find out what they are made of Saturday, when they host Oconomowoc in a nonconference doubleheader starting at 10 a.m.
“We haven’t been able to quite put all three phases of the game together yet,” Eagan said. “But this was an effort to build on. We’re not happy with the outcome, but we were extremely pleased with our approach and attitude today.”