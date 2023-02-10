HARTFORD — Hartford parlayed home familiarity into a victorious gymnastics performance.
Led by senior Clara Kenney, the Orioles posted first-place finishes in each event to outscore visiting West Bend West 141.28-133.68 in a North Shore Conference dual meet Thursday night.
Kenney, the Orioles’ lone senior, won the all-around with a score of 36.575, and also won the uneven bars with 9.300, and floor with 9.200. Kenney finished second in the beam and third in the vault.
“Overall, I would say I did pretty good,” said Kenney, who finished first in the beam last year at state, as well third in the bars and fifth in the all-around. “I didn’t have any falls tonight, so that’s a place. It wasn’t my best meet, but it definitely wasn’t my worst.”
Hartford freshman Mackenzie Gruszynski won the vault with 9.000 and the beam with 9.375. Gruszynski finished second in the all-around, bars and floor.
Orioles sophomore Addy Friedl finished third in the all-around with 34.175.
“We had a really good meet tonight,” said Hartford coach Mary Scherr. “I’m really happy with how they fared. They’ve been working really hard the last couple days at practice and that showed tonight.”
“We started out real strong on vault, had a great job on bars, pretty good on beam,” Scherr said. “Usually, our floor is a little bit better than what it was tonight, but overall, we didn’t have any major mistakes, so it was an overall good meet.”
“And, this was our high score of the season so far,” she said. “Last week, we had our previous high score for the season, so we’re peaking at just the right time, which is what we hoping for, to just keep going up a little bit each week.”
Junior Mel Princl finished fourth in the allaround for West Bend West with 34.125. Princl finished second in the vault and third in the beam.
Makayla Cibulka finished fourth in the bars and floor and fifth in all-around.
“I think this meet was pretty rough for us, because it was the first dual meet away from our gym,” said West Bend West coach Kym Remillard. “We’ve had invites, but the way you warm up for an invite is totally different from a dual meet. But we still had a lot of good things that happened today.”
Remillard also noted Skyler McIlvried’s performance in the vault, Kendra Ortlieb in the beam and floor, and a gutty performance from Sa’Maia Evans, who competed despite a jammed finger.
“I’m really surprised that she competed all four events and she did great,” Remillard said. “So, I’m really proud of Sa’Maia, too.”
West Bend West has continued to show improvement, Remillard said.
“I do feel a lot of girls are making huge improvements,” she said. “Gymnastics is just a hard sport, that the moment you tell yourself that you’re in a different environment and you can’t do it, or things are different, it really plays with your mind in this sport. But our girls have learned at the invites how to embrace that. I’m just hoping that when we come to conference and also sectionals, we’ll embrace that like we did at the invites.”
On a team with six freshman and two sophomores, Kenney said it’s part of Hartford’s tradition for the upperclassmen to share their knowledge and experience with younger teammates.
“We keep it in the family,” said Kenney, who won each event and the all-around last season at sectionals. “We’re just so close always as a team. How our team bonds is more important than the score at times.”