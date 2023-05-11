The Hartford boys tennis team rode a sweep of singles play to a 6-1 nonconference road victory over Waukesha West on Wednesday afternoon.
The No. 1 flight was the only one to go to three sets in singles play, as Aaron Hoffmann bounced back from a second-set loss to win 6-2, 6-7(6), 10-2. Owen Otto took the No. 2 flight 6-0, 6-1, while Ethan Hoffmann and Ryan Schwartz took the No. 3 and No. 4 flights, respectively, with identical 6-2, 6-0 scores.
In doubles action, Brady Kuepper and Sean McCune teamed up for a 6-1, 6-3 win at the No. 1 flight, while the duo of Luke Gauthier and Sam Stachura took the No. 3 flight 6-4, 6-1.
The only loss of the day for the Orioles came at the No. 2 flight, where Cooper Daniels and Cole Rupert fell 6-3, 6-0.