After last season saw the Hartford boys cross country team finish in eighth place in the Division 1 state meet, the team is having some success early on this season as they look to make it back to state.
Head coach Paul Horanoff said that the Orioles have already won their first three invitationals that they have competed in this season.
“The team is doing extremely well,” he said. “We did lose some contributing seniors. But we had some of the younger boys, I have two sophomores and a couple of juniors that are just taking the reigns. I believe we are actually a better team than last year.”
Horanoff said that the Orioles times are better and that this year the team has a little bit more depth than last season.
“Which I can’t believe, but we do,” he said. “We are doing really well, better than my assistant coach and I thought that we would start out.”
With the fact that the team did finish in the top 10 in state last year, Horanoff said that he thinks the Orioles have handled the lofty goals of getting back to state well.
“At the beginning of the year one of my questions to the boys is what is their goals for this year?,” he said. “And that is a difficult answer for some of the new runners to answer, they just want to get out there and run. A couple of my seniors and a junior that was at state last year their goal was to be top three in state this year. The younger boys, they just wanted to have good times. And now I posed that question to the whole team again after four weeks and now these younger boys want to get to state. Their goal now that they have won several meets and they excelled, the believe and I also believe.”
Horanoff said that the Orioles appear to be running better and better at every meet and that the team is practicing hard and is bonding together as a team. But he admits that the hardest weeks for the team are still to come.
A reason for their early success is good senior leadership according to Horanoff.
“The younger boys are trying to emulate what the seniors are doing,” he said. “So they are going out and they are running a smart first mile and after the first mile they are just going. I think the senior leadership is kind of teaching them that hey you don’t have to lead after the first mile to win a race. I think what is happening is that all these younger boys see these seniors and they kind of watch how they run and they kind of follow suit.”
The Orioles are led by Nash Merklein, a second team All-State runner from last season.
“He is running phenomenally, he is ahead of last year,” Horanoff said.
There is also Mason Weber, a junior who tries to keep up with the team’s top runner.
“When I asked him what his strategy was during races he said ‘I am just going to go with Nash as far as I can and when I get tired I will slow down,’ that is his strategy and it is working,” Horanoff said.
There were a couple of more runners that Horanoff said can have nice seasons this year.
“Adam Weyer and Thomas Binns are two additional seniors that are starting to come into shape,” he said. “They are running low to mid 17’s right now. They are also two of the leaders and two of my captains.”
As the season moves along, Horanoff said that during meets he would like to see the Orioles continue to improve.
“It doesn’t necessarily have to be faster because some of the courses are harder obviously,” he said. “What I am looking for is race strategies and I am looking for time improvement and that’s great. But I am looking for more in strategy and how they are running the race, how they are working against the competition and what are they doing to beat the competition.”
Horanoff also talked about how he wants to see the runners give it their all during races.
“Do they have enough at the end, do they have anything left?” he said. “Can they give more earlier in the race and not having anything left at the end. I am trying to get them to understand that if a boy finishes a race and he goes ‘I could have gone faster,’ than what can we do so that when he finishes the race he goes ‘I gave it everything I had.’ “I don’t want somebody to tell me especially in a competitive race that he could have gone faster because that somewhere down the line he was not doing what he should have been doing. So that is what i am looking for, the strategies, the little things that they say and do that tell me they understand the tactics of the races.”