WEST BEND — It’s a well-known adage in basketball that it’s a lot easier to play when the ball goes through the hoop.
And for the Hartford boys Tuesday night in the first half against host West Bend West, the hoop must have looked the size of the Pacific Ocean.
The Orioles hit 10 of 12 3-point attempts in the session, including seven in the first six minutes in bolting out to a 26-7 lead at the 12:25 mark. The advantage was 43-22 at the break and despite a spirited offensive effort in the second half by the host Spartans the lead never dropped below double digits as Hartford won its fourth game in a row 77-62.
Senior guard Bryce Duhr, who led four Orioles in double figures with 23 points, and who hit six of those triples, including four in that early outburst, said it was refreshing to get out to a quick lead given Hartford’s recent history.
“We’ve been starting slow a lot of games,” he said. “Just not ready to play. But we were just attacking right from the start tonight. We just started running and hitting some shots.”
All told, the Orioles hit 14 3-pointers in the game.
Hartford coach Chris Smith said the Orioles can do that anytime they want to if they execute.
“If we have the opportunity to play fast, we will,” he said. “It’s all about executing and getting the shot we want. It’s no secret that we have a bunch of good shooters on this team. We’re more than capable of doing this kind of thing because we’re certainly not lacking confidence.”
The victory improved the Orioles to 4-4 in North Shore Conference play and 7-6 overall, a tremendous improvement over the 0-9 start to the campaign they had last season.
Meanwhile, it was the 10th loss in the row for the Spartans (1-10 overall and 0-8 in the NSC). West coach Ryan Matenaer liked many things about the second half showing (where the Spartans outscored the Orioles 40-34) but said the team has to play that way from the start if it wants to get back into the win column.
“The funny thing about the second half is that we really didn’t do anything differently schematically,” said Matenaer. “We played within our patterns, but we just had more energy and purpose.”
And the Orioles, who had won their two previous two contests by a scant combined total of just four points, came out with great purpose in getting off to that fast start.
Duhr hit those four early 3s and got assistance long-range from senior guard Brady Isselmann and senior forward Manuel Hernandez in building that 26-7 lead. Hernandez also had an old-fashioned three-point play in the run.
West went on a short 6-0 run after that, cutting the advantage to 13 but simply could not keep up with the high-flying Orioles, A late in the half 12-2 run by Hartford, including two more triples from junior guard Zach Hermann and Hernandez, expanded the advantage to 43-19 just before the break.
“We knew they were a team that likes to spread the floor,” said Matenaer of the Orioles, “and to their credit they hit their shots, but we didn’t get out fast enough to contest them and make their lives harder.”
The Hartford advantage reached 69-44 with 7:49 remaining before West made it’s final push behind the efforts of junior guard Kade Rossebo (19 points) and junior forward Cam McAndrews (18), but despite hitting 17 of 31 shots in the second half, the Spartans could cut the lead to no lower than 13 (75-62 with 1:22 to go).
Smith was concerned about the second half effort as he felt the Orioles lost a little intensity.
“We’re all about our defense,” he said, “and we’ll go as far as it takes us. We need it to win games.”
Aside from Rossebo and McAndrews’ efforts, the Spartans also got 11 from senior forward Jacob Goetz.
West will get another shot at righting the ship when they visit 58 Port Washington on Friday.
“It is a little bittersweet (the second half effort),” said Matenaer, “because at this point in the season there are not so many new concepts to feed the guys. It’s just finding five players who are willing to go out there and compete all the time.”
For Hartford right now, it’s a matter of keeping the momentum as they will host Grafton (6-5) on the 13th. Aside from Duhr’s game-high total, the Orioles also got 18 from Hernandez, 17 from Hermann and 12 from senior guard Nick Janicki.
“We’re moving forward and trying to turn the corner,” said Smith.
And if the defense matches the offense that may happen sooner rather than later said Duhr.
“This is the first time we’ve been over .500 this late in the season in awhile,” he said. “Everybody picked up the slack (in the first half) and did their jobs. When everybody shoots like we did tonight, it looks awfully good.”