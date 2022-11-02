HARTFORD — Hartford football player Michael Turner is recovering at Children’s Hospital after suffering a “serious injury” during Friday’s WIAA playoff game against Homestead, according to a press release issued by the school district on Tuesday.
“On Friday, October 28, HUHS football player Michael Turner suffered a serious injury during the WIAA Level 2 Playoff Football Game. The HUHS training staff, team physician, as well as Hartford paramedics responded immediately on the Hartford sideline,” the release said. “Michael was transported to Children’s Hospital where he is currently being treated.
“The family is grateful for the care Michael received and thanks the community for the outpouring of prayer and support. Please continue to keep Michael and his family in your prayers as they navigate through his recovery. #MT2 #Oriole-Strong.”
The Hartford football Twitter account shared a picture on Monday of the team showing support for Turner.
“Players going MT twin lookalike Sleeveless and sunglasses for Michael #MT2 #Hartfordstrong,” the post read.
Hartford head coach John Redders posted on Twitter that he had met with Turner and his family on Sunday.
“I had the opportunity to see Michael today and his family along with Coach Zods and Mr. Helms,” Redders said. “It was good to hold his hand, see his face, share some tears, prayers and laughs with his family and know he’s in good hands at Childrens Hospital. #MT2.”