HARTFORD — The Wisconsin golf palace that is Erin Hills in Hartford is known for its largely untouched, endlessly challenging rolling links style terrain with golden waves of fescue and prairie grass that dance in the wind on achingly beautiful late summer afternoons like it was on Wednesday.
It has a palatial, yet unobtrusive clubhouse and it has a large, old-fashioned storage barn next to the parking lot, and like so many courses based in rural America, the kildeer and the 13-lined ground squirrels squawk and skitter across the grounds and are completely unbothered by the stature and history of the place.
Erin Hills is only 16 years old, but it has hosted prestigious events like the U.S. Amateur in 2011 and the U.S. Open in 2017 and will host the U.S. Mid-Amateurs Sept. 10-15, an event of such weight that it carries automatic qualifying spots for both the 2023 Masters and U.S. Open for the top two finishers.
But Erin Hills is also a golf club and not a country club and is open to the public, and it likes giving back to the Hartford community, especially the Orioles’ boys and girls’ golf programs.
And so, on Wednesday, in the last formal public tourney on the course before the Mid-Ams, the Hartford girls team hosted and finished fourth to Sheboygan North, Green Bay Notre Dame and Homestead in a quadrangular nine-hole event for which six players a side (as opposed to the traditional five) got to experience all the beauty, challenge, excellence and frustration that Erin Hills had to offer.
“It was an amazing day,” Hartford No. 1 player Diana Shallock said. “This place is so gorgeous, and you just think about all of the history that has been made here. Just a great experience to play, such a great opportunity.”
Shallock’s later comment was repeated over and over by participants.
Orioles’ Athletic Director Scott Helms and golf coach Todd Whitlow were happy to oblige everyone to this maybe “once-in-a-lifetime” chance.
“They’ve been very nice to both the Hartford boys and girls programs since the beginning,” Helms said. “They let us host two boys and girls meets here each season and in turn we provide them with volunteers for their various events.
“Jim Lombardo (head pro) and John Morrissette (competition director) have served as great liaisons for us.”
How gracious was Erin Hills to the competing preps on Wednesday?
Well, they even let parents walk the course to follow their young athletes and both coaches and players got sumptuous fat sandwiches.
The traditional state power Notre Dame won the nine-hole meet with a four-player score of 168 while Homestead was second with 198, followed by North with a 205 mark and Hartford with 228.
But the competition was all but secondary to the surroundings.
“It’s not a bad day,” Homestead coach Wolfgang Recht said “The kids get to play a great course under touch conditions. It makes for a pretty good start to the season.”
If the kids could ignore all the obstacles the course threw at them this day. Aside from the innumerable, deeply-pitched sand traps, there was the thick fescue and prairie grass which left several players desperately searching in vain to find wayward balls.
And then there were the diabolically pitched, often elevated greens, which tortured players, particularly on the short par 3s, numbers six and number nine. Readying itself for the Mid-Ams, Erin Hills had cut the greens to a gleaming, short, razor-fast finish, making it almost impossible for even the most cleanly struck ball to stick to the surface.
And when you didn’t strike the ball cleanly, life could get even tougher.
Take the case of Homestead No. 1 Addie Farrell, who finished fourth overall with a 44 despite the fact that she took an awful seven on that 138-yard par 3 ninth.
“Par 3s just killed me today,” Farrell said. “I chunked my tee shot (on nine) and then it just got worse from there. Other than that, it was a great experience.”
Actually, Farrell was grateful for the chance to play the course. She was part of the team last year but didn’t play this particular meet.
“It really was great,” she said, “such a beautiful course, so tough, but just so cool to be out here.”
Notre Dame’s Grace Durkin was the individual medalist with a one-over par 37.
Other scores for Homestead included Regan Staudt and Emma Kennedy with 50 apiece, Kate Judd with a 54, Sophia Otto 56 and Isabelle Doughty 59.
Shallock led the way for Hartford with a 53 while Amiah Brakob came in with a 56, Emily Blankenburg a 59, Mackenzie Gruszynski a 60, and Rachel Hattori and Kaya Monzingo contributed scores of 63 and 66, respectively.
Whitlow also expressed his gratitude to the Erin Hills staff.
“They have been so good to us,” he said. “A meet like this gives us a chance to see a truly championship level course. So great for the kids.”
And yes, it was a day to remember for the kids on a truly terrific course, but as they sat around waiting for the final groups to come in while munching their sandwiches you got the impression it was not the type of course they would want to play everyday.
You heard stories about a shot that went one way when it should have gone the other and how another player hit from a trap on one side of the green to a trap on the other side (a frequent occurrence).
The coaches were all within earshot of such tales.
“Hey, after this,” said Recht in perspective. “Almost any other course should be far more gettable for us.”