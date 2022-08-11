Last season, the Hartford Orioles finished with a record of 9-4 and in third place in the North Shore Conference. The Oriole went on a deep playoff run as they made it to Level 4 before the season came to an end in a 27-20 loss to Waunakee on Nov. 12.
This year, head coach John Redders said that one goal for the team is to beat Waukesha West in their first game of the season. Another goal is to take the season one week at a time.
“We really try to emphasize the week-to-week emphasis to get the daily goals we try to get,” he said. “We want to beat Waukesha West, we want to come there with a solid game and kind of establish were we are at this year.”
Winning the conference championship is another goal for the Orioles this season and to go far into the playoffs.
“It has been a couple of years and we have been knocking on the door. Right there last year we almost had it in our hands and we had that opportunity,” he said. “This year I think we are definitely a contender to win the conference championship. And our third goal is to get to Camp Randall and make as deep of a run in the playoffs as we can.”
Making it to Level 4 has made the players hungry for more according to Redders. Having that experience of a deep playoff run is huge for the Orioles.
“We had been a Level 3 team three out of the last six years,” Redders said. “We had never been a Level 1 only team, it has always been two or three playoff games. The fact that they have been there, the fact that they know they have an opportunity and the experience part of it is huge.”
That experience also helps build the confidence of the players and the trust they have in the system according to Redders.
“Their confidence gets built, their trust in the coaching staff gets built and they understand and believe in what we are doing,” Redders said. “We believe and understand in what our kids are doing. I think that just having that experience itself is great.”
From what he has seen so far, Redders said that he thinks a strength the Orioles are going to have this year is the senior leadership.
“We have some great senior leadership, some of the guys that were leaders last year but they respected the seniors in front of them and now it is their turn to be in charge of the program,” he said.
The team’s practice habits is another strength for the Orioles.
“Our practice habits are really good,” Redders said. “Our first week of practice was just amazing the focus that we had in all three levels was pretty impressive.“ During the early weeks of the season, Redders said he would like to see some consistency from the Orioles.
“It is always nice to be able to do some things well, but we need to do them well often,” Redders said. “That was a great catch but I need to see you do a great catch every time you go up for the ball. Or I need you to make a tackle, it can’t just be a one time deal. Consistency is really important to preach to the kids that they can never be satisfied with just doing something once.”
Redders said that on offense, that the offensive line is going to be a strength for the Orioles this season.
“We have two great offensive linemen in Jackson Stortz and Landon Hron. Both are Division 1 college athletes, they both have several offers,” Redders said. “They establish the line of scrimmage, and controlling the line of scrimmage is always something you look forward to.”
The running game is also going to be a strong point for Hartford.
“We put 3,500 yards up last year rushing,” Redders said. “We have a lot of depth in our running back position.”
Some other players that can have an impact on offense are quarterback Austin Kutz and running back Noah Deibert.
“Austin is going to be a three-year starter for us and there is no doubt he has a great arm,” Redders said. “He has tremendous throwing ability and he has great vision to see what is going on out there because he is so tall, he is 6-foot-6, And you parallel that with our great running back coming back in Noah Deibert, he had just shy of 1,000 yards rushing last year as a fullback. So we can throw the ball and we can run the ball.”
With the defense, the Orioles have some players that can make an impact with Jackson Kujawa and Aaron Cummings.
“They are two returning defensive players for us that have done quite well,” Redders said. “Having that experience and guys just communicate well on the field really makes a difference in your program.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Redders said that they have a lot of returning players on that side of the field the experience helps the discipline of the team.
“We have good discipline and we have good team speed, and a lot of enthusiasm on the defensive side of the ball,” Redders said. “Since we have so many guys coming back that have experience playing at the varsity level, I think they really understand get the three-and-out, force the other team to punt and control the field of play. Try to keep them on their side of the 50-yard line and it comes down to having some good leaders. Guys that are just tremendous practice players and I think that has really shown for us on the defense.”