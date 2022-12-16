HARTFORD — In the end Thursday night, Hartford star sophomore guard Makena Christian just had a better supporting cast Slinger senior guard Mallory Hoitink did as the Orioles and Owls renewed the normal intense pleasantries of their longtime rivalry.
Christian continued a spectacular five-game run with a contest high 33 points, as the Orioles overcame an 8-0 deficit at the start and Hoitink’s 31 points in winning a 73-56 North Shore Conference girls basketball decision at Hartford.
Playing against someone the caliber of Hoitink was fun, said Christian, who has averaged over 31 points a game through the Orioles last five tilts, but the victory, the team’s fourth in a row, was far more important to her.
“No, I’m not focusing on that (playing against Hoitink),” Christian said. “I was just focusing on playing well and winning.”
And it seems the better that the 6-0 phenom with several NCAA D-I offers already under her belt plays, the better the Orioles do, said Hartford coach Vinny Daniels.
“What Makena has done the last five games is just absolutely absurd,” he said. “Her offensive efficiency is off the charts and she has just been a terrific teammate.”
The win improved Hartford to 3-2 in North Shore play after an 0-2 start, and 53 overall, while Slinger fell to 3-2 and 3-6 respectively.
First-year Owls coach Hugh Thompson was not disappointed by the effort in his first rivalry game against the Orioles.
”I was very happy with how we hustled and battled against a very good offensive team,” he said. 'We had a good defensive first half. We’ve thrown a lot of new stuff at the kids and they are responding well.”
And Daniels was very pleased with how his team, which features five freshmen and two sophomores, reacted after the poor start in what is normally a very intense contest.
“This was the first time for a lot of kids in this (Slinger) game,” he said, “and it just hits kids differently the first time around. Even with kids who have done it before, it can shock you.”
And the Orioles had to be shocked as the strong, fastmoving 5-10 Hoitink scored the Owls’ first eight points, including an old-fashioned three-point play to start the game and then a long 3pointer from the wing.
It was 8-0 Slinger at the 14:21 mark.
Freshman guard Bella Klages finally got the Orioles in the scorebook with a layup at the 14:05 mark and then Hartford, which pressed and trapped and looked to wear down the Owls, began the process of getting back into the game.
Christian got her first hoop on a post-up at 12:54, but it was still 15-6 Slinger at the 9:59 mark as Hoitink cashed a layup. But then Christian got rolling, knocking down a pair of free throws and hitting back-to-back treys to cut the deficit to 15-14.
Another 3 from Christian gave Hartford its first lead at 17-15 but then the Owls put on a 9-2 run, capped off by a putback from senior post Gwen Groeschel, to give themselves a 24-19 lead with 4:32 left in the half.
Hartford then shifted gears, exploding for a 15-4 run to close out the half and take a 34-28 lead going into the break.
Back-to-back 3-pointers from freshmen guards Lauren Voss and Regan Resheske highlighted the effort while senior guard Kacy Kratz and freshman guard Bella Klages also contributed hoops to the push.
Early in the second half, the Orioles got the lead back out to 10, but then a personal 5-0 run by Owls senior forward Ellie Zagel cut the deficit to 43-38 at 14:05.
But Daniels wasn’t worried. When he came over from Germantown three years ago, he brought over the Warhawks’ pressing and attacking style.
And he knew all that work the Orioles did stressing Slinger over and over again in the first half would pay off.
Hartford went on a 13-5 burst over the next four minutes including six points from Christian as the lead improved to 56-43. A short time after that, another 9-2 stretch, including a 3pointer from Kratz pushed the advantage to 65-47 with 7:22 to go.
The Orioles’ lead would never drop below 16 after that point.
“It was classic (Germantown style), you keep trapping and then in the last quarter of the game you go on a big run (and win the game),” said Daniels. “We trusted that all the energy we expended in the first half would take something out of them (the Owls).”
“Our defense has stepped up a lot,” added Christian, “and we know our shots will come. Coach (Daniels) says ‘Just keep shooting.’” Hoitink, a UW-Oshkosh recruit, battled hard to the end, but no other Slinger player got in double figures as Zagel and junior forward Ava Fahrenholz had nine apiece.
Thompson felt the showing was a step up from the Owls’ discouraging 86-34 loss Tuesday night to league-leading Homestead.
“We had a setback Tuesday but I thought we played pretty well against a very good team,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Orioles, who also got 12 points from Klages and 11 from Kratz, will get a shot at Homestead on Tuesday, Dec. 20 and Daniels is looking forward to it.
“We want to compete with them and show we can play with anybody,” he said.
Christian said the team is getting better each time out and the Slinger win was a good example of that.
“We had a lot of seniors last year who did some great things,” she said, “but the freshmen have come in and they are playing well. We just try to play the best we can and not worry about anything. We’re really starting to jell.”