SLINGER — For the time being, the Hartford and Slinger wrestling teams have traded places.
And that was abundantly apparent Friday night after the experienced Orioles beat the youthful and thin Owls, 48-19, in the final North Shore Conference dual meet of the season.
Hartford used balance and depth (it filled all 14 weight classes) to simply overwhelm an uncharacteristically young Slinger team, which after several strong senior classes that helped fuel four straight league titles from 2018-2021, has a squad this season that could celebrate only one active senior on its senior night (170-pounder Calvin Coffeen).
But Hartford coach Corey McCauley was not about to shed any tears for the Owls, as the Orioles prepare to head into the NSC tournament at defending champion Nicolet next Friday as a contender in what is expected to be a wide-open field.
“It’s been a long time since we beat Slinger,” McCauley said, “so we’re happy about that. I feel we’re wrestling pretty well at this point. We’re doing a lot of good things and of course we have things to work on but we’re just very proud of the effort that they’re putting out.
“We just want to highlight the team tonight.”
Senior 152-pounder Aaron Cummings, who opened the meet with a 4-0 decision for the Orioles, also thinks the team is in a good position to achieve some serious goals.
“We’re feeling good,” said the 2022 WIAA state track pole vault champion. “There’s a lot of confidence out there right now and we’re wrestling the best we have all season. We need to tweak a few things but we’re really looking forward to conference.
“Just go out there and have the best day we can.”
For Slinger co- head coach Cody Tonsor, he knows that he and fellow co-coach Jeff Rollins and the rest of the staff will just need to be patient as a youth movement is now fully underway.
“It’s something,” he said. ”I think we must have graduated something like 40 kids over the last four years, about 10 a year. But we were able to bring up about 18 freshmen this season and a lot of them are getting good experience and we have about 20 eighth graders ready to step in next year.”
But for now, that leaves a window of opportunity for the Orioles and others to step through in the NSC.
Hartford grabbed the lead early in the dual Friday night before a large and noisy crowd at Slinger and never let it go.
Cummings earned the first win that 4-0 decision at 152, and then Hartford’s senior returning state qualifier Noah Deibert at 160, fought off a testy effort from Owls’ freshman Max Gehring before pinning him in 4:56.
Coffeen got Slinger on the board with a strong 7-1 decision at 170 before the Orioles accepted the first of three Owls’ forfeits, as 182-pound junior Shaun Winkelman picked up the victory.
A major highpoint for the Owls came with the 5-4 victory for junior Jack Gerlach at 195 over Hartford sophomore Adam Zuern. The match went back and forth until Gerlach was able to earn the decisive takedown with just 15 seconds remaining.
Hartford senior Craig Creed put the Orioles up 21-6 with a pin in 4:37 at 220 pounds over Owls’ freshman Nathan Wescher. The match was much closer than it looked as Wescher was actually up 5-4 in the third period, before Creed was able to turn him and put him to his back.
Tonsor said that Wescher put in a good effort and that experience will help him in the future.
Orioles’ junior Weston Jaeger accepted a forfeit at 285. Slinger senior Jacky McClintock was slated to return at that weight class this winter for the Owls but was lost for the season due to a football injury.
He was still among the Owls honored on senior night.
“We just weren’t able to fill his position,” said Tonsor.
At 106 pounds, the Owls’ stateranked junior Brady Daniels worked hard to get a pin in 5:50 over competitive Orioles’ freshman Gavin Wolters while at 113, Orioles’ freshman Noah Hill earned an 11-6 decision over Slinger frosh Matthew Villarreal.
Hartford’s state-ranked sophomore Lincoln Flayter accepted a forfeit at 120 to put the match out of reach for the Orioles with a 36-12 lead.
But the Owls still had a lot of fight in them, as junior 126-pounder Eli Becker claimed a 5-2 decision and then at 132 junior Grant Dickenson turned in a 16-6 major decision.
However, the match had a flat a sour ending as both Hartford’s state-ranked 138-pound freshman Jason Kidder and his 145-pound sophomore teammate Caleb Perkul accepted medical forfeits from their Owl adversaries as both were injured early in the first period of their matches.
Tonsor said the team will continue learning and try to finish the season as best it can.
“We’ll continue to get the kids matches and have them learn as much they can,” he said. “We’re just making a transition this year.”
Meanwhile, the Orioles will take this momentum and try to make a bit of noise in the conference and upcoming WIAA tournament meets.
“The kids are working really hard in the practice room and it’s really paying off,” said McCauley. “I have some great assistant (coaches) on the team and they’re doing great things with the kids. They’re (the athletes) really picking up on things.”