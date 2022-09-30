HARTFORD — Slinger’s girls golf program is the new kid on the block.
The Owls didn't begin fielding a team until 2017. And when current senior Emma Raimer first arrived in 2019, things weren’t overly intense.
“When I was a freshman, it was a lot more recreational,” Raimer said. “A lot of kids just liked to hang out and get free golf. It’s definitely transformed way beyond that.”
Boy, has it ever. Slinger has quickly built a highly competitive outfit, and on Thursday afternoon, the Owls enjoyed one of the more satisfying days in the young history of their program.
Slinger shot a 375 at the WIAA Division 1 Hartford Regional held at Washington County Golf Course and finished second to Fond du Lac (368). That marked the best postseason score and regional finish in school history.
The top four teams from the regional advanced to Tuesday’s Fond du Lac Sectional, meaning Sheboygan North/South (391) and Hartford (395) also kept their seasons alive.
The top four individuals from non-qualifying teams also advanced to sectionals. That quartet consisted of all West Bend East/West golfers — sophomores Addison Landy (90), Sydnie Clemons (101) and Maddie Bell (107), along with senior Eleanor Henschel (104).
The story of the day, though, was a Slinger team that’s grown from infancy to full-fledged adulthood in a remarkably short time.
“The goal has always been improvement,” said Slinger first-year coach Graham Westley, who helped previous coach Mike Hamm get the program off the ground. “We’re up to 25 girls and the girls are more involved and serious now. And today, we played really well.”
If there was a poster child for the rise of the Owls it would be Raimer.
Raimer stepped right into the varsity lineup as a freshman and was playing at the No. 1 spot by the end of her first year. Raimer and the Owls were fifth at regionals in 2019, then had fourthplace finishes each of the last two years and earned a trip to sectionals.
Last year’s regional was remarkably stressful, when the Owls tied West Bend for fourth, then prevailed in a playoff for the final sectional spot. Things weren’t nearly as nerve-wracking for Slinger this year.
Raimer captured medalist honors with an 82, while junior Ava Fahrenholz tied for third individually with an 89. Slinger also counted a 101 from senior Michaela Hug and a 103 from senior Ava Stortz.
“I’m really excited about the team,” Raimer said. “I’ve seen a lot of improvement since I’ve been here and it’s exciting where the program is going. “I’ve tried to help with that, like in the summer when I go to the range I'll text girls and see if they want to go, too. I just think we’re all really committed and you see the improvement in our scores.”
Raimer keeps taking her game to new heights, and on Thursday, she won her first regional title. Raimer made a pair of birdies and nine pars and edged runner-up Hannah Miller (84) of Sheboygan for medalist honors.
At the par-5 7th hole, Raimer reached in regulation and drained a 15-foot birdie putt. Then with her entire team watching on the par-4 18th hole, Raimer knocked her 79-yard approach to 7-feet and made the birdie putt.
“Emma played really well,” Westley said. “Her goal is always to get out
there and make par on every hole. But her driver was key, she hit a lot of greens and she putted really well.”
Fahrenholz trimmed 10 shots off of her average and posted the best 18-hole score of her career. After a solid front nine, Fahrenholz had a memorable back nine where she shot 42 and worked her way up to third place on the individual leaderboard.
“That’s awesome,” Westley said. “She hit some great shots all day. I always tell the girls to try and get better and grow and (Fahrenholz) certainly did that.”
Hartford went toe-to-toe with West Bend inside the North Shore Conference all season — and Thursday was no different.
The Orioles moved on, though, thanks to balanced scoring that included a 92 from junior No. 1 player Diana Schallock. Junior Kaya Monzingo, playing in the No. 5 hole, had a sensational day with a 99, while junior Amiah Brakob also shot a 99 and junior Emily Blankenburg carded a 105.
That allowed Hartford to edge West Bend by seven shots for the fourth and final spot at sectionals.
“We went back and forth with West Bend all year,” Hartford coach Todd Whitlow said. “I kind of expected it would be the same way at regionals. We knew it was going to be close, and we’re just really happy to be moving on.”
Schallock, who finished eighth individually, matched her 18-hole average. What may have vaulted the Orioles into sectionals, though, was Monzingo’s 99 that included a 47 on the back nine.
“Kaya was awesome. She played great,” Whitlow said. “Her score was a huge help.
“For this team, just getting to sectionals is awesome. Whatever happens on Tuesday gives them a lot of experience for next year. So it was big for us to get through.”
The Owls felt the same way. And while sectionals will include state powers Brookfield East and DSHA, Raimer and her teammates believe anything is possible.
“We know it's going to be tough,” Raimer said of sectionals. “But I’ve talked with Mr. Westley about state and we all have really high hopes. I’m really excited.”