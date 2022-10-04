HARTFORD — This year’s Hartford boys’ volleyball team is a much younger product than the one that turned in a program best 248-2 effort last season.
To emphasize that point, throughout the Orioles’ senior night 16-25, 25-23, 2523, 25-23 North Shore Conference victory over visiting Homestead Monday, the crowd happily displayed “Big Heads” of the eight seniors on the team from when they were just little kids.
After the match, the seniors happily took possession of the “Big Heads” and then smiled as they posed for pictures with them in front of the net.
The victory avenged a loss to the Highlanders back on Sept. 7, and was another step forward in the rebuilding process of a team that lost five starters to graduation last season.
“Sometimes its easy for a group like this to get frustrated,” Hartford coach Terry Wick said. “Because we’re still finding our way. We’re by no means a finished product yet, but we made adjustments tonight.
“Our serve receive improved (after the first set) and we made a defensive adjustment of putting Owen (Otto) and Cole (Rupert) to the outside instead of the middle (on defense).”
And when each tense set was coming to its conclusion, Otto, one of those seniors and one of the big offensive weapons for the Orioles’ on the night, said the team just worked hard to stay calm.
“We just had to maintain our focus and keep our energy,” he said.
The Orioles improved to 3-3 in North Shore duals on the season and 16-10-1 on the season, while Homestead fell to 2-4 in the NSC.
Highlander coach Matt Savage said it was a frustrating night for his experienced team. “We’ve been playing pretty well against teams in the state’s top 10, but for some reason, we just keep playing some weird matches on Mondays,” he said. “These kids have been playing awhile together, but we just had a lot of unforced errors tonight.
“It really doesn’t help when you give the other team a lot of its points.”
Homestead wasn’t doing that in the first set as a late 10-4 run put them ahead 2214 and they were able to cruise home with the victory.
Senior outside hitter Ilia Mikhaelenko had several kills in the set.
The second set went back and forth for a time, but with Homestead holding a 13-12 lead, the Orioles took the lead on a 5-0 run. The teams then traded surges down the stretch but Hartford got the last one. Otto had two big kills while Rupert finished off the set victory with a strong tip.
Otto and senior Aaron Hoffmann had many big kills in the set for Hartford.
In set three, Hartford grabbed an 11-5 lead, but in a match that featured many long and disjointed rallies the Highlanders pushed back, as Mikhailenko and sophomore middle hitter Justin Bliesner led a rally that tied the score at 23-all.
But then Otto came up with a buig kill and Hoffmann won it with another tip.
In set four, it looked like the Orioles were going to run away and finish the match after taking a 5-0 advantage, but in many of the odd sequences this night, Homestead scored eight of the next nine points to take the lead right back.
Many of these points were on Hartford errors.
Hartford regained its footing as a 7-2 run in the middle of the set put the Orioles ahead, 19-13. But just like the previous set, Homestead bounced back. The Orioles were poised for victory at 23-18, but then the Highlanders scored five straight points including two kills by Mikhailenko.
But with the score tied, a double hit by Homestead gave Hartford the lead 24-23 and then Otto and senior Carter Block closed out the match with an emphatic block.
Wick was pleased with how the Orioles locked in down the stretch.
“One of the things we focus on is staying up no matter if the rallies are weird like they were tonight, or traditional,” said Wick. “It helped that our blocking improved tonight. When that happened their (the Highlanders) hitters started to get frustrated.”
Wick said that Block had a “great match.”
“Not so much with his offense or his defense but with his spirit and his energy,” said Wick.
The numerous seniors on the team this season for the Orioles include Otto, Ben Bunton, Tim Lepien, Adam Tuinstra, Block, Hoffmann, Manuel Hernandez and Reese Resheske.
“It was very important we win this one tonight,” said Otto. “We’ve become closer this season. We all knew we just had to maintain.”