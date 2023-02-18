HARTFORD — The Hartford boys basketball team established control early against visiting West Bend West on its Senior Night Friday evening and that allowed Orioles’ coach Chris Smith to stretch the normal boundaries of his lineup late in the 61-48 victory.
So, it should have not been a big surprise that the biggest roar of the night went up when reserve forward Carter Block, who got a chance to start Friday night, finally got on the board with 1:41 to go when he knocked down 1-of-2 free throws.
It was part of a heartening night for the Orioles, based on strong defensive principles, as they won their second game of the week after enduring a fourgame losing streak.
“The guys have really been through it this year,” Hartford coach Chris Smith said. “We have nine seniors and they have been pretty resilient all season. I was proud of all of them. All these seniors have had a pretty good run.”
Senior forward Manuel Hernandez, who scored 11 points on the night, was entirely in agreement with his coach.
“It was Senior Night, a big night for everybody so we needed to shut them down,” he said. “It’s a special day because there are nine of us and we’ve been doing this together for so many years.”
The win improved the Orioles to 7-10 in North Shore Conference play and 10-12 overall, while the Spartans, who lost their fifth game in a row, fell to 1-16 and 3-20 overall.
West coach Ryan Matenaer said the Spartans had a hard time dealing with the Orioles aggressive defense, which included the occasional three-quarters court press and run-and-jump trap.
“There was a stretch in the middle of the game where they used that run and jump and they got two or three steals off of us, all of which they turned into layups,” said Matenaer. “Negative possessions that we had a hard time coming back from.”
Hartford, which swept the season series with West with the victory, took the lead for good at 52 on a 3-pointer from senior Brady Isselmann at the 15:18 mark. He added another triple a short time later and when senior Bryce Duhr hit another 3-pointer, it was 15-8 at the 10:38 mark.
West was never able to get inside of five points after that.
Hartford’s defense turned the Spartans over more than 10 times in the first half as a 7-0 run late in the session, capped off by junior guard Zach Hermann’s three-point play, made it 24-13 as the Orioles eventually went into the break with a 27-15 advantage.
Smith, who has emphasized defense with his senior-heavy team all season, was pleased with the focus.
“We really brought it defensively tonight,” he said. “This group really competes so darn hard and they are really buying into what we’re trying to do (defensively). They really expect a lot out of themselves. They just work and work and work.”
That continued in toe second half as the Orioles continued pressing hard as Hernandez got back-to-back buckets and Hermann knocked down a pair of free throws to make it 38-19 at the 14:06 mark.
A short time later, Hermann got both a 3-pointer and a layup as Hartford expanded the advantage to 45-25. Sophomore Carson Bauer converted a three-point for West a few moments later but Hartford went on another 6-0 run to make it 51-29 with 7:15 to go.
That made it easy for Smith to empty the rest of his bench and make sure all the seniors got plenty of time down the stretch. 60-48 would be as close as the Spartans would get before the final buzzer.
Another senior highlight for the Orioles was a late first half dunk by 6-8 reserve forward Austin Kutz which brought out a big roar from the crowd.
Bauer had 16 points to lead West while junior Cam McAndrews added 11.
Matenaer wants the Spartans, who have only one senior on their roster, to gather as many positives as they can before the close of this rebuilding season.
“We brought in a couple of alumni this week (to practice) to mix things up a little bit,” he said. “We’re in the middle of the stretch where we don’t have a lot of games (the Spartans had been off since Feb. 10) so we want them to stay fresh.
“We’re going to try and play our best ball by the time of the (WIAA) playoffs.”
Meanwhile, Smith wants to maximize the good feelings from this two-win week.
“We told them that this was a playoff game,” Smith said. “because we can still improve our (sectional) seeding. We can better ourselves.”
And as the celebratory Senior Night cake was being cut and happy smiles were being exchanged, Hernandez and the rest of the Orioles’ seniors also wanted the good feelings to continue.
"We came into tonight with a good mindset," Hernandez said. "We went in with high energy and we really wanted it. Now we have some good momentum."