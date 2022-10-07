HARTFORD — The final lesson in the Hartford boys’ soccer team stunning two-score rally in the last two minutes to beat visiting West Bend West, 2-1, Thursday night was a simple one: Play all 80 minutes. It was such a startling turn of events that it left Spartans’ coach James Danaher visibly upset and frustrated after West had dominated the first 50-plus minutes of the game.
It also left Orioles’ coach Ben Morales, who had coached many of the West players in their youth, and who spoke with them in a friendly manner after the very intense game was over, feeling both fortunate and a bit chagrined at what happened.
“I think at times, we dominated in terms of possession,” said Morales, “but to be realistic, they (the Spartans) were the better team most of the night. From a soccer IQ, they were the better team.
“We just got very fortunate in those final two minutes. We were able to turn things around and win.”
Everything happened so fast in those final moments.
West, which was protecting a 1-0 lead earned at the 12:57 mark of the first half on a quick-hitting Franklin Kunfira goal (Owen Damkot assist), looked like it was going to escape with the tight win, even as Hartford pressed hard in the final 30 minutes.
Orioles’ forward Nathan Gehring had a shot slide off the crossbar in the 64th minute and then in the 69th minute, he powered another shot toward Spartan keeper Jimmy O’Connell only to have O’Connell make a good save.
Just a minute later, Kunfira looked to give West some insurance, but his hard shot from the left wing went just high. Then six minutes later, the Orioles missed out on another chance, as a long shot from the middle of the field landed directly on top of the crossbar and bounced off.
And that’s when things got really interesting.
The Spartans were in deep protective mode at that point, but just after the near-miss on the crossbar, Hartford pressed hard again creating heavy traffic on the left side of the West box. An Oriole attacker got taken down and a whistle blew indicating a foul. Hartford senior Maddox Pratt took his time with the penalty kick, adjusting and readjusting the ball before hitting a hard shot to the left just past O’Connell’s outstretched hands for the tying goal at 77:40.
But the Orioles did not stop to celebrate or let West absorb what had happened, as they quickly went on the attack again. O’Connell came out on the right side to collect a Hartford drive but couldn’t quite get there in time leaving the net unprotected.
A West defender deflected away one Hartford attempt towards the open goal, but the Orioles’ senior JJ Walters was there to poke the ball home for the remarkable go-ahead score at 78:10.
The Spartans could not mount a rally in the final 1:50 as the Orioles came away with a most improbable victory.
Danaher, who described himself as “gutted” to his team in their postgame huddle, was almost at a loss for words after the defeat.
“I thought we had things in hand for the majority of the game,” he said, “but that last 2:40 was hard to explain. I’ve been involved with soccer as a player and coach for 46 years, but I’ve never seen anything quite like that.”
Hartford, which had also downed non-conference foe Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 2-0, on Oct. 4, improved to 3-4-1 in North Shore Conference play and 6-12-2 overall, while West, which was playing its first game since beating archrival East, 5-1, on Sept. 29, fell to 2-6 and 11-9, respectively.
Morales genuinely felt bad for West and especially Danaher who he considers a friend. “As a coach and a person, I have such great respect for James,” said Morales. “What he’s done at West has been most impressive, but we were able to score at the most crucial time of the game.
“As soon as we scored (that first time), I thought we could win.
“Luck was definitely on our side (tonight).”