HARTFORD — Right before the holiday, the Orioles won a dual meet over Whitefish Bay by more than nine points. Then came winter break. Despite what at times seemed like a slightly off performance, Hartford didn’t let the long time off steal its season momentum.
Hartford finished first with a cumulative team score of 134.60 to beat West Bend East’s 118.95 by more than 15 points.
Going five for five this season, Hartford dominated the meet. The Suns had a shaky but respectable performance, with highlights by sophomore Maddie Rummel.
Individually, Hartford senior Clara Kenney won the all-around (36.175), edging her teammates’ freshman Mackenzie Gruszynski 9 34.175 and junior Molly Christianson 32.125, who won silver and bronze, respectively.
One of Kenney’s goals is to make the best of her senior year, so she’s doing what she can to make that happen.
From the looks of it, she’s hitting that goal.
Along with top all-around honors, winning overall, Clara Kenney won first on bars (9.20) and on floor (9.500). Kenney also place second in vault (8.650) and beam (8.77) Kenney is not resting on her laurels, she is already looking for ways to improve.
“The season been so far has been really good both as a team, and individually so far, it’s been good tonight,” said Kenney, the 2022 State beam champion. “We kind of had a rough patch, but we all really pulled through on floor like everyone was smiling — and everyone was smiling and hyping everyone up.”
In addition to Kenney, the Orioles ninth-grade sensation Gruszynski is making quite the name for herself, not only winning second in all around but first on vault (8.850) and beam (8.900). Adding to her medal collection, she won second on floor (9.000).
Rounding out the Orioles medals was all-around bronze winner Molly Christianson, who also placed third in vault (8.20).
Despite their loss, West Bend East’s assistant coach Jennica Newkirk is proud of their incremental improvements.
“I thought tonight’s meet went very well. With all the craziness of the past few weeks and not practicing as regularly, the girls handled tonight very well. We put in a lot of new skills tonight, and the girls fought hard to make each routine their best,” Newkirk said.
She saw consistent and strong support from her team and felt the dual meet was no exception.
“We lost a lot of seniors last year, so this year has been a rebuilding year, but these girls have risen to the challenge and have so much more in store for the upcoming meets,” Newkirk said.
West Bend East’s Rummel is a must-see star on the horizon. Rummel placed fourth in allaround and also took bronze on beam (8.200).
With straight wins in duals and invitationals this year, Hartford head coach Mary Scherr is taking nothing for granted.
“I’m not the happiest camper even though we won. Part of that is coming off a Christmas break, and this is always a tough meet. They’ve been off for over a week and coming back to school just yesterday — it’s just that time of year,” said Scherr, whose team won regional and placed sixth at state last year.
One of Scherr’s goals is to see her individual gymnasts and the team qualify for state. “Those are the main goals we’re always after, so I think we have that capability if we can stay healthy.”
Scherr hopes some injured team members can make it back in time.
“Hopefully, with some of the girls out, get them back. So we have that a little more depth going for us.”