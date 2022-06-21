Orioles take steps in right direction

The Hartford boys golf team had a strong showing this season. The Orioles won the Plymouth regional as they finished in first place out of eight teams with a score of 340. In the regional, Kreston Selsing finished in a tie for third with a score of 84, and Owen Kuepper and Matthew Zagar finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 85. Brady Isselmann and Hunter Wenzel finished in a tie for ninth palce with a score of 86.
The Orioles advanced to the Hartford sectionals, where the team finished in sixth place out of seven teams with a score of 355. In the sectionals, Zagar finished in a tie for sixth place with a score of 79, Isselmann finished in 20th place with a score of 87, Kuepper finished in a tie for 33rd place with a score of 93, Selsing took 38th place with a score of 96, and Wenzel finished in 46th place with a score of 101.
Head coach Corey Manlick said that overall he thought the season progressed in the right way.
“We are taking strides to becoming a more competitive program,” he said. “I like our kids’ work ethics overall and I feel that it is something we are going to continue get better at and the season went really fast. We are moving ourselves as a program as a whole, not just the varsity team but as a whole program in the right direction to where we want to be competitive at all levels.”
To help get the team to be more competitive and build off of this season Manlick said getting out and playing in competitions outside of the school year is something that can help.
“I challenged our kids at the end of the year banquet to get in as many with Wisconsin junior PGA as they can,” he said. “Yes those tournaments are great, don’t play one every single day of the Summer because you need your own personal time and to take care of yourselves. But to get to the courses in Washington County and practice on your game and getting physically better.”
Winning regionals meant a lot to the Orioles.
“I looked back at the record books and I could be stumbling here but Hartford as a team has not won a golf tournament in a handful of years,” Manlick said. “So for the kids to achieve victory and to not let it slip away and come home with a regional plaque meant a lot. It is huge for our program to move in the right direction.”
Manlick said that winning can help the team get better.
“One of the biggest things is for our kids to get better is that they have to win,” he said. “Once they start winning events that can lead to more success and I think that was a big thing. Winning regionals was a big thing for us as a whole.”
When it came to sectionals while the results were not quite what the Oriole wanted but Malick said that is not something the team can dwell on.
“We can only get better and use that as motivation and the experience we receive and get better for future years.” he said.
As well as getting some wins, Manlick said the golfers can take away the fact that they can not dwell on mistakes.
“We can’t let one mistake lead to four or five more mistakes in a row because that blows up a round,” he said. “As a program as a whole just having stronger mental capacity and understanding that I am not going to be able to put every single ball where I want to. Sometimes it is going to be in the wrong spot and how do I get out of that predicament without making my score worse than what it is. That is all things we are working at.”
Manlick said that once the Orioles get that mindset of just focusing on the next shot that their scores will continue to lower.
“Hopefully we are just as competitive or more competitive in our conferences or invitational tournaments that we go to,” he said. “And not always shoot in the 340s, our goal was to get in the 320s this year and we did not achieve that this year but I think we are at the cusp of getting there and hopefully getting down to the (310s) that is always a goal.”