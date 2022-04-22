WEST BEND — In the instant gratification, shorter-attention span world that we live in, most Wisconsin high school tennis matches that go to three sets are decided by a “first-to-10” super- tiebreaker, but not in the North Shore Conference, where a full third set is required.
That is why everyone on the windy courts at West Bend on Thursday afternoon was focused on the last match going on in the boys’ dual meet between West Bend East and Hartford with the Suns and the Orioles tied at 3-3.
All the other matches in the dual were decided in straight sets and long over, but not the first doubles battle between Hartford’s Drew Hoffmann and Nick Klink and East’s Owen Schmidt and Chase Kabel that turned out to be a three-hour epic.
The two all-senior duos exchanged a pair of 7-6 tiebreakers in the first two sets, before Hoffmann and Klink earned a critical break in the fifth game of the third set and rode that to a 6-7, 7-6, 6-4 victory earning Hartford a 4-3 team triumph over East.
Despite the length of the match, Hoffmann, a state doubles’ qualifier last season, and Klink had no trouble maintaining concentration in that critical third set.
“When everyone else was done (and all attention was on us), it was a lot easier to stay focused,” said Hoffmann who served two consecutive aces to close out the match.
“We knew we just had to play our best,” added Klink.
Orioles’ coach Andy Andress was proud of the pair because after losing the first set, they shot out to a 5-0 lead in the second set only to see Schmidt and Kabel rally to tie it 6-all and force another tiebreak, but Hoffmann and Klink settled down and pulled out the tiebreak by a 7-4 score.
Andress said getting the break in the third set was crucial.
“Anytime you can break serve in a close match it gives you a cushion,” said Andress. “It’s not always guaranteed that you will hold serve, but it puts pressure on the opponent. We were fortunate enough to hold serve and Drew (Hoffmann) hitting five first serves (in the final game) was just huge.”
East coach Seth Breunig knew the closely-contested dual would come down to who could hold their nerve when things got tight.
“We have to win the close ones,” he said during warmups.
And there was only one other relatively tight match out of the seven this day and that also went Hartford’s way, as at fourth singles the Orioles’ senior Sam Pietz edged Suns’ freshman Dawson Peterson, 6-4, 7-5.
“We thought we would have some advantage at first and second singles,” said Andress, “but we knew the match would hinge on the three and four (singles) spots and first doubles. We needed to get two out of those three spots and we did.”
Hartford’s other match wins came at first singles as returning WIAA state tourney qualifier Aaron Hoffmann cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 decision while at second singles Owen Otto improved to 6-0 overall with a 6-1, 6-2 triumph.
East picked up wins at third singles from Landon Ketter (6-2, 6-3); at second doubles from the duo of Steve Marris and Max Mollwitz (6-1, 6-2) and from the third doubles pair of John Pfaff and Killian McNulty (6-2, 6-3).
East is coming off a very good 2021 season where it was fourth in the challenging North Shore Conference, won a WIAA sub-sectional meet and finished fourth in sectional. Schmidt and Marris made state in doubles last season but Marris is coming back from an injury and Breunig said they are taking it slow with him.
East is now 5-3 overall in duals including 1-1 in North Shore play.
“We’re really happy with where are,” Breunig said. “We have a veteran team with eight guys returning (on varsity) but for us it will come down to winning those close matches. We could be very good or very mediocre depending on how those turn out.”
The Suns will head off to the Beaver Dam Invite on Saturday, April 23.
Meanwhile, the Orioles improved to 3-3 in duals including 1-1 in North Shore play.
Andress is hoping this tough win will be a boost forward for the team. They will co-host the Slinger-Hartford Invite on Saturday.
“It’s been rough with the (spotty) weather,” he said, “but we’ve been really proud of the boys. Their attitudes have been very impressive. They’ve faced down their challenges well and been competitive in all their matches.”