The Slinger baseball team is right where they wanted to be heading into the season. The Owls currently sit in fourth place in the North Shore Conference with a record of 9-5. Head coach Kamron Koplitz said that before the season started that the seniors on the team had a goal to be in the top three or four of the conference and to go further in the playoffs than they have been recently.
'Their goals are to get to sectionals and beyond that,” he said. “I feel like we have been close the last couple of years. Being able to host regionals a couple of times, having a bye in the first round of regionals. I think that getting over that hump is a goal that this group really had that they wanted to achieve. I think they really wanted to be the group that got a little bit farther than we had been able to.”
Kopltiz said that the team has done a good job of putting themselves in a position to accomplish those goals.
“When you look at where we are at we are at the top half of the conference right no,” he said. “To have eight conference wins already is a plus so we will have a chance to get some more quality wins in conference games in the rest of this week.”
Koplitz said that while things have been choppy for the team at times during the early parts of the season thanks in part to the weather, that he thinks the team has responded to the challenges.
“I would say that for us as a whole it has been a little bit choppy. I think the weather has played a role into that and not getting the consistent reps that you want in practice and those sorts of things that you would in between games,” he said. “But I would say that for the most part overall I feel like our kids have really responded and I feel like our kids have done a really good job.”
Koplitz said that he thinks the team has been playing some good baseball. The Owls have kept their games close all year long as the team has lost only two games by more than two runs. Koplitz said he is happy with where the team is at right now.
With the fact that the Owls have been able to keep a majority of their games close despite the challenge of the weather not behaving. Koplitz said that the players have taken advantage of the times that they have been able to get outside.
“I feel like our kids have really responded,” he said. “Our team has taken advantage of getting the reps outside when we can and I think that even on days where we have been inside that the kids have gotten a ton of good reps in. They have been focused and mentally tough enough to handle the situation.”
Koplitz mentioned that the coaches talk to the team about controlling only what they can control.
“Unfortunately we can’t control the weather but overall I think our kids have really responded to the choppiness of the Spring and sort of how things are going so far,” he said.
During the early parts of the season, Koplitz said that one of the positives he has seen from the team is its defense.
“Without having the numbers on the top of my head I feel like we have played really well defensively,” he said. “It has allowed us to stay in ball games,” The Owls pitching has been another positive.
“I feel they have done a good job of making teams work and helping put us in a good spot,” Koplitz said. “I think we have been able to handle the close games for the most part. I think that being a good team, you have to handle some adversity and being able to take care of the teams in the conference that you need to take care of. We have put guys in some different spots and different positions lately and the kids have done well.”
The Owls have had 10 games decided by two or fewer runs and being in that many close games already this season will help the team later on according to Koplitz.
“I think our kids are going to know how to respond. When you get into these close games that are one run, two run ball games, we have really learned and have had to learn and understand that listen these games are a full 21 outs,” he said. “You’ve got to get 21 outs to get a win and so by playing in these tight games I think our guys are going to know how to respond later on in the season and when we get into the playoff format, of when push comes to shove we know how to respond.”
One of the players that has stood out to Koplitz with how they have played so far is Daniel Sherman.
“He has been our most consistent hitter,” he said. “He has been sort of the consistent spot in the lineup in the three spot for us.”
Another player who has stood out is catcher Sam Braunschweig.
“He has done a nice job behind the dish and from an offensive standpoint as well,” Koplitz said.
Andrew Jacklin was another player Kopltiz mentioned.
“He has been a kid that has really solidified the top of the order for us with being able to get on base with both walks and hits or hit by pitches,” he said. “He has really solidified what we want to do in the infield.”
As the later parts of the season approach, Koplitz said that he thinks the thing the team can improve the most is the consistency level on offense.
“We've got two kids hitting over .300 on the season so far and so the biggest thing I want to see our guys do is be more consistent in their at bats,” he said. “Be more consistent in plate appearances and put some quality at bats together. Because I think that once we get the offensive stuff figured out are a little bit more consistent, I think we are going to be a really hard team to get out. The biggest thing for me at this point is continuing to work to get better from an offensive standpoint. Once that comes I think we are going to be in a good spot.”