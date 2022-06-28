The Slinger boys tennis team saw some success this past season. Head coach Steve Anderson said he thought the team did well by finishing in sixth in the North Shore Conference which was a tough conference.
“If we can get in the middle of the pack, the North Shore was pretty tough as usual. It was a good finish,” he said. “I thought we were playing better at the end of the season than we did at the start, not that we were bad at the start.”
The Owls saw six players make it to sectionals this year, two doubles teams, and two singles players.
“I think we finished well,” Anderson said. “It is always good to be playing your best tennis when you should be.”
Getting multiple players to sectionals was nice for the Owls according to Anderson.
“It was good and we had a lot of seniors and a good number of them finished their seasons at sectionals which was good.”
Anderson said that a couple of the returning players were some who made it to sectionals and that can help the team by knowing what it takes to make there.
“It was good to try to bridge to the next season,” he said.
A positive that Anderson said he saw from the Owls this season was the fact that with how the team moved players around in both singles and doubles that some of the players did well in their new roles.
“We moved Kaleb Montano to second singles, and he just did well there,” he said. “He was a good doubles player but we needed some single positions filled and we had enough doubles players to allow him to move to singles. He played outstanding in the postseason and he took third in sectionals. We mixed up two doubles, Ryan McLaughlin moved up with Dave Bassett. The moves we made some created some pretty nice positions in the top singles spots.”
Anderson said he thought the team beat the teams they should have won against and kept it close against teams that might have been better than them.
While dealing with a tough schedule, Anderson said he thinks playing that tough competition helped the team.
“I think they all felt that they could play competitive points and competitive games. They did not win the matches in all instances but it definitely helped when we crossed over to play the teams we had not seen when we got to subsectionals,” he said. “I think that helped a little bit, for example we had a played who was the fourth seed that beat the number one seed at subsectionals and I think part of that is because of the record we played.”
The Owls lost seven seniors and to help the team for next year, Anderson said he would like to see the players get more experience over the summer.
“They all have to get out there and get experience playing as much as they possibly can,” he said. “Just getting kids playing as much as they can and hitting balls and getting reps and getting more kids out because you never know who is going to be the one to fill a spot for us.”