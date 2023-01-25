SLINGER — It’s been a tumultuous last few weeks for the Slinger girls’ basketball team what with first year coach Hugh Thompson stepping down for personal reasons, but the Owls have found the game itself to be a comfort.
And that was the case Tuesday night, as despite some missed free throws late and a few too many turnovers for interim coach Kevin Dubroux’s liking, they grabbed enough rebounds and made enough plays to hold off a tenacious West Bend East squad, 56-52, in a North Shore Conference tilt in the Slinger Fieldhouse.
“Situations like that (coaching changes) are never easy,” said senior forward Mallory Hoitink, who became the program’s all-time leading scorer in the Owls’ win over Nicolet on Jan. 20, “but we’ve come together as a team pretty smoothly all things considered.
“There have been a few bumps in the road, but coach Dubroux has done a great job making the step up. The other coaches have done a great job adjusting too. We couldn’t ask for anything better.”
The victory was the third in fourth games for Slinger and the third straight NSC win as the Owls improved to 7-4 in league play and 7-10 overall.
Dubroux was happy for the win, but would have liked the Owls to have made it a little easier on themselves.
“Credit East, they played well,” said Dubroux. “We just had too many turnovers. We needed to take better care of the ball.”
But the Owls compensated by using their overall size advantage (they were bigger than the Suns at almost every position) to gather numerous offense rebounds earning many second chance points in the process.
“Once we saw that they were going to go box and one (on Hoitink), we knew we had a chance to pound the boards,” said Dubroux.
“They (rebounds) were huge tonight,” added Hoitink.
And in the end, Suns’ coach John Heinberg knew that was one of the key downfalls for his team, which played much better than its 2-15 overall record (2-10 in NSC play) record indicated.
“It was a missed shot here and a rebound there,” he said. “There are multiple plays in anyone game that make a big difference. We just needed a few more buckets. Everytime we had a chance to get there (within one possession), they would get five or six points and make it harder on us.”
That was the case all night. Slinger used a series of five early 3pointers, including three from junior guard Ava Fahrenholz to take a 16-9 lead at the 9:11 mark of the first half.
But East kept pushing back as a 3pointer from senior guard Sommer Dricken and a hoop from junior point guard Hope Schensema tied the score at 24-all with 2:34 to go.
A lay-up by East senior guard and 1,000-plus point career scorer Cadence Xiong tied it again at 26-all with under two minutes remaining, but then Fahrenholz, who would score 12 points in the first half, hit another triple with 37 seconds left to put the Owls ahead for good.
It was 29-26 at the break and Slinger would never be headed or tied in the second half.
But it was a struggle. A Dricken basket would cut the Suns’ deficit to two at 36-34 with 14:02 left in the game but for the most part, the Owls’ advantage would vary between three and eight points. It did reach 10 for a few moments at 52-42, on senior forward Ellie Zagel’s post shot with 5:28 to go, but Xiong, who would finish with 19 points, went on a personal 50 scoring run to make it 52-47 Owls with 3:53 to go.
East put Slinger into the bonus with 1:10 left, but the Owls had a hard time taking advantage of the situation, as they were only four of 10 from the foul line in the second half, including two missed front ends of the bonus in the final minute.
Two free throws by Dricken with 1:04 left got the Suns to within 55-52, and when the Owls missed a front end of the bonus, East had a chance to tie with a 3-pointer, but that’s when the Slinger height advantage came into play again, as they blocked two East shots on the subsequent possession.
Another missed front end followed for Slinger, but then another blocked shot followed.
Finally with five seconds remaining, Slinger senior forward Gwen Groeschel hit a free throw to make it 56-52 and put the game out of reach.
Dricken would lead all scorers with 20 points as she and Xiong accounted for the Lion’s share of the East points. Schensema also played a good floor game for the Suns.
“Hope running the show has helped make Cadence more available (from the shooting guard position),” said Heinberg. “Cadence has worked hard on her game and she’s making better choices with her shots and her shooting percentage is going up.”
Heinberg is hoping that the Suns will get junior guard Sara Doedens back from injury soon. She has been out for over a month.
“Then we’ll build for February,” he said. “Hopefully do a few good things in the (WIAA) tournament.”
Slinger was led by Fahrenholz with 16 points as she got help from Hoitink with 13, Zagel with 12 and Groeschel with eight. The Owls will turn around and host Port Washington on Thursday.
Dubroux said he is feeling more comfortable in his new position having been with the program the last four years.
“Obviously we have a few things to clean up,” he said, “but we’re clearly moving in the right direction.”
Hoitink, whose efforts Tuesday night left her with 1,260 career points, is feeling good as the Owls get into the meat of the second half of the campaign.
“I think we’re doing well at this point,” she said. “We’ll look to have some fun and maybe upset a few people.”