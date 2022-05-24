The Slinger softball team is looking confidant heading into regionals. The Owls sit in third place in the North Shore Conference with a record of 15-6 on the year. The Owls have won eight of their last 10 games since May 5.
Head coach Tanya Villarreal said that the Owls had a slow start to the season but the team had a goal for the second half of the season to beat the conference teams they had lost to earlier.
“And we did that, we accomplished that,” she said. “We realized after losing those first few games that we were not going to have a chance of winning conference so we just said ‘Hey let’s regroup, let’s go back and beat the schools that we lost to and get better and start peaking at the end of the season.’” Villarreal said that the Owls were more familiar with their conference opponents the second time around and they were more confident and that helped them pick things up in the second half of the season.
“For us I think that is what it was,” she said. “And being able to actually get some practices in.”
With regionals approaching, Villarreal said she would like to see the team continue to play with good pitching and defense. But she said the team does need to work on their hitting.
“I feel like our pitching and defense has been really good lately,” she said. “We just need to continue to build on that. But our hitting, we need to get more hits one after another. Right now we are just kind of spreading them out and it is hard to produce runs that way. So we just need to get some better quality at-bats and then I think we will start going in the right direction.”
There have been multiple players that have stood out during the regular season.
“Our senior first baseman Maggie Plahmer, she has the highest batting average on the team and she has been consistent for us,” Villarreal said. “We have moved her around in the batting order, we had her at three, and then we said ‘Let’s put her in the lead-off position, she is our best hitter let’s get the bat in her hands as much as we can,’ and she has continued to do well there for us.”
Another player who has stood out was catcher Abby Weiterman.
“She is a sophomore this year and she I guess around half way through the season she started the games herself and I used to always call it from the dugout but I let her start calling her games and she has done really well back there. She has been a consistent hitter for us. It is really nice to have somebody step up in that position being so young.”
Heading into regionals, Villarreal said she thinks the Owls are playing well as a team.
“Everybody is finding a way to contribute,” she said. “Different kids are making big plays defensively wither it is throwing somebody out at home from the outfield or making a diving catch in the infield. Everybody is contributing and I think that just knowing that you can depend on each other and knowing that your teammate is going to be there has been huge for us.”