SAUKVILLE — History was rewritten on a beautiful autumn afternoon at Tendick Park in Saukville Oct. 15 when the Slinger girls and the Hartford boys’ cross country teams were rewarded for their patience as both won long-sought-after North Shore Conference titles.
First it was the top-ranked Slinger girls, a talented-beyond-its-years bunch with so many freshmen on it (five) that its two-time senior individual North Shore Conference champion Summer Schuster happily regards herself as its “Mother Hen.”
All these Owls did was earn their first league title of any kind since 1988 (34 years) and do it in dominating fashion. More importantly for the first time in 22 years, they wrote a new name on the NSC girls CC team championship ledger, as they took down perennial state power and fifth-ranked Whitefish Bay, which had owned the league title since 2000.
Schuster, who earlier in the week prepped with her teammates for the title race with a series of fun team-bonding exercises including dying blankets in Slinger’s red and white colors and friendly games of “ding-dongditch”, said the championship was not surprising but still very meaningful.
“It’s amazing,” she said. “We haven’t won a conference title in so many years so to come out and win it and win it the way we did (six runners in the top 10 including the first three) just made it all the more special.
“And yes, I am their (the freshmen’s) ‘Mother Hen.’ I love doing it. There are no other seniors and there’s just Violet (Schulteis), as a junior so someone has to do it (laughs). I am just so beyond proud of them that I cannot explain.”
That was truly the case, as Schuster won the race by more than a minute, and then patiently waited for other finishers to come in. She was absolutely delighted and jumping for joy when little sister Piper Schuster and Schulteis came in second and third, respectively.
As good as that story is, the tale of the Hartford boys title has even deeper roots. The Orioles overcame injuries and used balance and depth to knock off defending league champion and WIAA state runner-up Homestead to earn their first North Shore Conference CC crown and their first league title of any kind in 47 years (1975).
The history made by the Orioles’ story even has its own in-house narrator, as state distance running legend and Hartford assistant coach Jerry Husz was on the 1975 Wisconsin Lutheran team that Hartford beat for the now defunct Wisconsin Little 10 crown.
“We (Lutheran) actually lost (to Hartford), because back then they were counting dual meets in the team standings,” chuckled Husz. “I gave the kids added incentive by telling them, that they needed to win to make up (the conference title) for me.
“And unbelievably, they did it. I’m just so happy for them.”
It was a crown won with careful planning, said junior Nash Merklein, the Orioles first runner, who claimed third individually. Merklein and second runner Mason Weber missed several weeks of the season with injury issues but rounded into form in the last few weeks.
Hartford and everyone in the NSC knew that Homestead was going to go one-two individually with Owen Bosley and Dominic Silhol, but the Orioles’ goal was to pack as many of their runners in-between them and the rest of the Highlander team.
“Their top two didn’t matter,” said Merklein, “as long as our top five (scoring runners) beat their top five and we did. This is such a big step for us. To come together and compete with one of the top teams in the state while overcoming so many obstacles.”
As it turned out, Hartford put all five of its scoring runners in front of Homestead’s fourth runner.
In the girls’ race, Slinger scored just 23 points for its title, as Bay was a distant second with 66, West Bend West fifth with 162, Hartford sixth (196) and West Bend East seventh (200).
Owls’ coach Terry Krall said it was a spectacular day, as almost the entire varsity group turned in personal bests on the hilly, scenic 5,000meter Tendick Park course.
Summer Schuster obliterated the field with a 17:51 time and then as noted was overjoyed when little sister Piper Schuster was second (18:58) and Schulteis third (18:59). Then shortly thereafter another series of freshmen came in as Olivia Helmle was eighth (19:45), Ava Dziedzic ninth (19:46) and Stella Gruendemann 10th (19:47).
All of them earned first-team all-conference honors.
“The one-two-three was a little bit surprising, but not shocking,” said Krall. “We really didn’t talk about the history (of Bay’s title run). In fact, I didn’t even know they had been so dominating for so long.
“I’ve been around the program for 43 years so I guess you could say I was patient. This has been such a wonderful group. There was just so much talent this year that I had to keep asking myself, “Is this real?’ ‘Can this really be real?’” It was said Summer Schuster.
“We knew about them in seventh grade,” said Summer. “I would train with Piper and it turned out all her friends were talented too. We work hard together with two (distinct varsity) groups, and I always tell them, if you feel you are struggling just find your group, they will help you hang on.”
Other area runners earning all-conference honors included West’s Guiomar Lopez Navarro who claimed second team honors in 20th (20:42), while Hartford’s Maddie Roell was also second-team in 15th (20:27). East’s Mackenzie Delaney was second team in 19th (20:41) while teammate Sarah Berken earned third-team in 22nd (20:45).
In the boys’ meet, Hartford scored 49 points for its title, outdistancing Homestead (68). Slinger was a competitive fourth (96), while West was sixth (107) and East 10th (259).
Hartford coach Paul Horanoff, who led the Orioles to their first WIAA state team berth was elated with the performance.
“We ran to plan,” he said. “We talked about having five or six runners beat their fourth and we did that. We packed them up, exploited an opportunity and that’s what gave us the championship. We just had to be patient, get everybody healthy and when that happened, we knew we’d be competitive.”
Merklein in third (16:46), Weber in seventh (17:02) and Adam Weyer in 10th (17:12) all earned first-team all-league honors, while Thomas Binns in 13th (17:17) and Braylen Rennhack in 16th (17:19) were second-team and Nick Tiefenthaler in 24th (17:32) was third team.
“This feels amazing,” said Weyer. “We got to state last year but we were second at conference, so this was the only box left to check. We just checked that box off and now have really made the most of our high school careers.”
Slinger was led by freshman Reed Grotenhuis, who earned first-team all-league honors with an eighth place showing (17:07), while his brother Logan Grotenhuis earned second-team in taking 12th (17:15) as did Malachi Kurth in 15th (17:19) and Michael Loomans in 19th (17:26).
Freshman Ethan Hackman led West with a first-team allleague effort of fifth (16:58), while Nathan Butters in 18th (17:25) and Mason Willkomm in 20th (17:30) were both second- team and Andrew Hartzell in 27th (17:40) was third team.
Led by individual runnerup Brady Davidson, the West junior varsity edged Bay, 3136, for the boys team title.
East’s top runner in the varsity race was Reed White (17:47).