WEST BEND — The West Bend West football team beat Cedarburg on Sept. 2 in its North Shore Conference opener. The win was the second in a row for the Spartans and marked the first winning streak of any kind for the Spartans in years.
But then the previously winless Bulldogs did the Spartans no favors the following week on Sept. 9 as they upset previously unbeaten Slinger, 20-17.
That stinging loss left Slinger very motivated coming into West on Friday night.
Extremely so. The Owls marched 91 yards on 14 plays on their first drive of the night, all on the ground, with senior running back Avery Kurth plowing in from three yards out with 30 seconds left in the first quarter.
With that lead, the Owls never looked back, as behind Kurth’s 185 yards rushing and three TDs, they owned the line of scrimmage all night and dominated the Spartans in a 42-0 victory.
“We redeemed ourselves tonight,” said Kurth. “We came back this week and really ramped it up in practice. We took the next step tonight.”
The win improved the Owls to 2-1 in the very competitive North Shore and 4-1 overall as West fell to 1-2 and 2-3, respectively.
“We had to give credit to Cedarburg last week, they made the plays when they needed them,” said Slinger coach Bill Jacklin, “but we also came out flat that night and paid a price for it.
“Tonight was a ‘refocus’ night. Our (team) leaders helped us refocus and that’s what we did. We wanted to be physical and we were.”
First-year West coach Taylor Ripplinger said the Spartans were caught in a buzzsaw.
“It was just not our night,” he said. “In this conference this year, anybody can beat anybody else. It’s wide open. But we knew that Slinger was very big upfront with good coaching and discipline. A standard program in our conference.”
That they were this night as the Owls outgained the Spartans, 430-114, and controlled the game from the opening whistle. After that first Slinger drive, West tried to hang with the Owls in the first half but never got much beyond midfield.
Then the Owls went on another prolonged drive late in the second quarter, this one covering 93 yards in 15 plays, again almost entirely on the ground, as quarterback Tanner Hora (13 rushes for 100 yards plus a TD pass) took it in from two yards out for a 14-0 lead at the half.
Slinger then took complete control in short in the first two minutes of the second half. A strong kickoff return by sophomore Santos Rodriguez gave the ball to the Owls at the Spartans’ 47. On the very first play, Kurth burst up the middle and was not hit until the goal-line by which time it was too late for West.
The score made it 21-0 Owls.
“It was perfect blocking up front,” said Kurth. “It’s amazing to see a hole that big.”
And just a few plays later, Slinger was back at it again, as a pass from West quarterback Brendyn Grass was tipped and intercepted Owls’ defensive back Joey Mechenich who returned it to the Spartans’ seven-yard line.
Kurth ran in those final seven yards two plays later for a 28-0 advantage with still 10:27 left in the third quarter.
On the next sequence, West turned in its best offensive effort of the night, driving 58 yards in nine plays to the Slinger 22 before three straight incompletions turned it over on downs.
The Slinger starters had their last fine moments of the night not long after, as after the Owls stopped the Spartans on downs yet again on the West 41, they took just six plays to find the end zone. This time, Hora found Kurth on a perfectly thrown swing pass from 17 yards out to make it 35-0 with just 15 seconds left in the third.
That put the running clock in order as subs from both sides took over. Backup Slinger quarterback Michael Thiede ran it in from 10 yards out with 6:31 to go for the final score of the game.
Freshman running back Noah Reinhart also got in some strong runs for West late.
It wasn’t all bad news for the Spartans this week as their junior varsity beat the Owls 15-14, Thursday night to improve to 5-0 on the season.
“Sometimes you have to take a step back in order to take a couple of steps forward,” said Ripplinger. “There were still some good things that came from tonight. We’ll work from there.”
Meanwhile, the Owls will look to remain focused.
“We needed this one to bring back our confidence,” said Jacklin. “Cedarburg was a lesson we needed and now we’re building from it.”
Kurth was in complete agreement with his coach on that thought.
“We’re dialed in now,” he said.