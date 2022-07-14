The Slinger girls soccer team was able to make it past the regional round after a 2-0 win over Beaver Dam on May 31, but lost to Green Bay Southwest 5-1 in the regional final round on June 4. The Owls finished the season with a record of 5-10-1 on the year and was in sixth place in the North Shore Conference.
Head coach Theo Peters said that he thinks the season went really well.
“We played everybody straight up. With respect to the quality of our conference, the North Shore is pretty strong,” he said. “The four top teams were all ranked in state so to be able to identify the ability to play them and not worry about if we can compete or not is a big plus for our program this year.”
Being able to compete with the top teams in the conference was another step forward for the team according to Peters.
“I felt really good about this season,” he said. “We are not as deep as some of the top teams but the people we do have playing are playing straight up.”
With dealing with a tough conference, being able to compete with the top teams helped build confidence.
“The spirit of self confidence is so important in high school sports,” Peter said. “The kids are still maturing in how they approach things and how they respond to adversity. If you have the confidence that you can play with them, 80% of the game is above the shoulders so if you come in with mental toughness that helps. And when you start playing with some of the top teams straight up that breeds that confidence and then the underclass players see what they have to do to play at that level and to have that confidence in that play,” Getting a win in the first round of the playoffs was another confidence boost for the Owls.
“It was really huge, first of all when you win a high seed and you can host that first tournament game. That means you are a team that is a single seed and of the 16 teams that were seeded,” Peters said. “So just the fact that you are at home for the first state game that is a confidence builder.”
As the season went along, a positive for the Owls was how the team’s defense came together according to Peters.
“That was our calling card, offensively we struggled at times and we knew that we had to D up from the get go,” he said. “If we let an early goal go in it was difficult for us to respond to that. Our team defense kept us in most of the games where we were 1-0 or lost in the last minute to two top teams in the last minute goals and that was because of our team defense and communication. That was the biggest thing that we saw was the evolution of our defense throughout the season.”
The Owls lost multiple players to graduation this year in positions like goalie, back line, center back, and midfield. So Peter said that for next season the Owls have to find players who can move into those roles.
“That is obviously always a challenge,” he said.
The Owls can build off their defense and that experience they gained from this season.
“There is no substitution for being on the field and playing at the varsity level,” Peters said. “But the fact that we did not have a big rotation so when we did play our team defense it was basically the same players throughout the year. So the players on the bench observed that team defense. The by product was we learned over the season and got better on defense and that kept us in the game and got us to a regional final.”