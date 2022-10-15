SLINGER — Midway through the fourth quarter of the host Slinger football team’s 42-13 regular season closing victory over West Bend East Friday night, the announcement came over the PA that the Owls’ archrival and North Shore Conference leader Hartford, had been upset 17-14 by Nicolet.
A lusty roar of approval was let out by the Owls’ student section seeing as Slinger had just lost a 28-21 thriller to the Orioles the week before, knocking Slinger out of the North Shore Conference title race.
The curious thing about the Owls’ victory over the Suns Friday night, was that it prevented East (5-2 in NSC play and 7-2 overall) from tying Hartford (6-1, 7-2) for the league title. With the win, Slinger (5-2, 7-2) secured a tie with East in the final league standings.
Now all three teams will wait for their WIAA state playoff assignment. Sectional groupings and assignments will all be known by Saturday. Round 1 games will be held next Friday.
Slinger coach Bill Jacklin, whose team was led by a bulldozer effort from senior running back Avery Kurth (230 yards on 34 carries with three TDs), was very pleased to end the regular season and celebrate the Owls’ senior night with a big victory.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” he said. 'We’re a good football team. We lost to Cedarburg by three and to Hartford by seven. We’re just 10 points away from being unbeaten and conference champions.
“We’ve been coming on well. I really believe that we’ve been playing our best football these last four-five weeks.”
When asked if he felt the Owls were underrated heading into the state playoffs, Kurth, who blew past the 1,000-yard mark rushing for the season with Friday’s big game (currently 1,141 yards), said the team was not going to get caught up in worrying about what people are thinking about them.
“We know what we’re about,” he said. “We’re going to go into the playoffs and control what we can control and play good football.”
Meanwhile, the Suns will look to try and lick their wounds and see if they themselves can make a good run in the playoffs.
“They controlled us up front tonight,” East coach Jeff Rondorf said. “They have excellent skill position players (like Kurth) and the quarterback (Tanner Hora) had a good night, too. We certainly didn’t look past these guys.”
And for good reason, as the Owls played very good football for most of the night against the visiting Suns, especially in the second half.
They took a 7-0 lead on their second possession, a six-play, 57-yard drive that was concluded by a 13-yard burst up the middle by Kurth with 11:47 left in the half. A pass interference call on East just before Kurth’s run keyed the drive.
But the Suns came right back to tie the score on a five-play, 69-yard drive that was concluded, when on a fourth and one play, Suns quarterback Peyton Fountain snuck up the middle, kept his feet moving and found himself in the clear for a 49-yard TD run at the 9:35 mark.
Slinger then took the lead for good on the next possession, going 58 yards in 10 plays with Kurth carrying six times and Hora (12 for 16 on the night for 114 yards and a TD) hitting end Michael Leidel (eight catches for 78 yards) on passes of nine and 14 yards.
Hora finished off the drive with a one-yard sneak with 4:33 left in the half.
It was just 14-7 Slinger at the break, but it didn’t take the Owls long in the second half long to break the game wide open.
On the third quarter’s third play, Kurth again broke through the middle for 49 yards and hit paydirt, making it 21-7.
Kurth, who gained a lot of yards after contact this night, had nothing but praise for his line.
“The line was busting its tail all night and made just so much room for me,” he said. “My fullback (Adam Loesche) also did a great job, too.”
Rondorf said that early second half score was key.
“That opening drive of theirs really hurt us,” he said.
After an East three and out, the Owls put together their best drive of the night, an 11-play, 82-yard effort that was finished when Hora hit Kurth in the flat on a third-down play from the East 10. He broke one tackle and then cruised into the end zone to make it 28-7 with 4:30 left in the third.
East made one last gasp when a series later, the Suns blocked a field goal attempt by the Owls and Sawyer Lichtensteiger returned it 79 yards for a TD that made it 28-13 with 9:28 left in the game.
But then the Slinger defense, which held the Suns to just 234 total yards on the night, turned the Suns away on downs two series later. After that, it took Slinger just four plays to salt the game away with a 7-yard TD run by Kurth.
For good measure, two plays later, Kurth picked off a Fountain pass, setting up a happy 26-yard run for a score by Owls’ reserve back Jack Klippel. Slinger finished with 481 total yards on the night.
Rondorf said the team will learn from this loss.
“We didn’t have our best offensive game tonight, but we will get better,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Owls will look to keep soaring skyward.
“We really wanted to finish off the season well and go into the (WIAA) playoffs with some good momentum,” Kurth said.