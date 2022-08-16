Last season the Slinger Owls finished with a .500 record at 5-5 and ended in sixth place in the North Shore Conference. Heading into this season head coach Bill Jacklin said that the Owls defense improved near the end of the season and in the playoffs and that they can build off of that improvement this year.
“I feel that we have a lot of returning guys and guys who have played a lot of minutes on that defense,” he said. “So I think our defense is our biggest thing that is going to carry over from last year.”
The Owls won their Level 1 game against Cedarburg 24-3 before losing in the Level 2 game to Pulaski 10-7.
Jacklin said that being able to win that first playoff game and the experience the Owls gained from that can help the team this year.
“We always expect to be in the playoffs and it was good for our younger kids, a lot of our younger kids, because we will be pretty young on the offensive line. I think it was a good experience for those kids because most of them were suited up for the playoff run,” he said. “So I guess mentally they kind of know what it is like.”
From what he has seen from the Owls so far, Jacklin said that a strength for Slinger heading into the season will be the skill position players on offense.
”Quarterback, running back, receiver, I feel we have some quality there,” Jacklin said. “We also have some depth and those areas are really going to be positives to start the season. We start the season with Menomonee Falls, Marshfield, and Homestead, so that is not the easiest schedule to start with. So we are going to be relying on those guys who are a little more skilled and have some experience to help carry us through that.”
Jacklin said that during the early parts of the season that he would like to see the Owls keep moving forward.
“If they get out of the gates fast and are improving every day, we know that there are going to be plateaus sometimes and we have to keep moving forward,” he said. “That is what we are looking at and that will really help us.”
Trying to avoid beating themselves is something the Owls have been working on.
There are a few returning players that can have an impact for the Owls this season according to Jacklin.
“Avery Kurth, I think is going to end up having a great season,” he said. “He is going to be running back and he plays hard and will most likely be playing football after high school. In my opinion he is one of the top backs returning in the conference.”
Quarterback Tanner Hora is also a player that stands out to Jacklin.
“He was named an honorable mention All-Conference in four games (last year) and I think that says a lot about him,” Jacklin said. “Along the offensive line we are returning two guys, Charlie Hoitink he was a freshman last year and he has a huge upside. And Richie Gerek he is a big kid and he was a sophomore.”
On defense there are also a couple of players that Jacklin mentioned.
“Luke German, he is going to have an unbelievable year on the defensive line,” Jacklin said. “He won the national power lifting competition this past year and he was Number 1 in the state in power lifting. So I expect big things out of him. And Thomas Stowers is an outside linebacker for us and in my opinion he was one of our MVPs in the playoffs and his motor never stops.”
As the season moves along, Jacklin said that the top priority for the Owls to work on is their offensive line.
“Just because we are really young,” he said. “So we have to make the biggest jumps on improving in that.”
Having an inexperienced offensive line will require the Owls to do things with their formations to make their opponents work according to Jacklin.
“We will have to be creative that way,” he said.