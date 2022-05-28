SLINGER — It was senior day Friday afternoon for the Slinger baseball team, and though the nonconference regular season closer with Menomonee Falls did not end well with a 7-4 loss, Owls coach Kamron Koplitz was just happy to let his players and their fans have a little fun after the terrifying gun scare in the district earlier in the day that forced a lockdown at the high, middle and elementary schools.
“This is usually a day with a lot of energy and emotion,” he said. “And this just added to it. We just wanted to give the guys a chance to blow off some steam for a few hours after what happened today.”
The lockdown was forced after a student at the middle school apparently yelled in a crowded hallway something to the effect of “I have a gun!” In light of the Uvalde, Texas massacre earlier this week, an horrific shooting tragedy that cost the lives of 19 children and two teachers to an 18-year old with an assault rifle, it frightened many, many people.
Law enforcement surrounded the school, found the student and took him into custody. They then conducted sweeps of all the buildings on the campus.
“An idiot kid doing something stupid that he thought was funny,” Slinger football coach Bill Jacklin said. He was in attendance at the game to honor his senior second baseman son Andrew Jacklin.
But despite all that surrounding uncertainty, the game mercifully went on, as the sun came out, and the Phoenix and the Owls renewed what has been a long-time non-conference rivalry.
“We try to play them every year,” Falls coach Tim Gotzler said. “They’re a good program, close in proximity and it’s usually a good game. We both get in a good tune-up.”
Falls (17-7) is the third seed in the Brookfield Central WIAA sectional and will host the winner of Germantown and Hamilton in a regional final on Thursday. Slinger (11-13) is the fifth seed in the Oshkosh North sectional and will host Fond du Lac in a regional semifinal on Tuesday.
Friday’s game turned out to be an occasionally messy but still entertaining senior day affair with most of the action late, as Slinger went through five pitchers and Falls three. The Phoenix took a 3-0 lead in the fifth as senior Caden Wilson smashed a two-run rocket of a no-doubt home run to left-center to make it 3-0 Falls.
The Owls finally nicked Menomonee Falls junior starter Zach Wolfram for a run in the bottom of the frame, as freshman Mac Wagner smacked an RBI double to make it 3-1. Wolfram then got a groundout to end the inning and strand two Slinger runners.
It was a recurring theme as many runners were left stranded by both sides this night.
Slinger senior reliever Mayson Taylor got out of a man on third and none out jam in the top of the sixth. He got a strikeout and then senior catcher Sam Braunschweig caught his second would-be base-stealer. Braunschweig, who had a very busy night with pitches in the dirt, then caught a pop-up to end the frame.
That proved to be important, as the Owls would score three times against Falls reliever Derek Steinbrenner in their half of the sixth. Slinger junior pinchhitter Carter Tennies rapped a two-run single to tie the game and then two batters later Falls booted a groundball off the bat of Slinger junior Tyler Johnson as the Owls took their first lead of the night at 4-3.
But Steinbrenner finally got out of the jam with the help of two pop-ups and a strikeout.
Falls then regained its composure and rallied in the seventh. The Phoenix got a break to start the frame, when a line drive by leadoff hitter Keli Grennier was misplayed in the outfield for a two-base error.
“You get that first guy and then good things can happen,” Gotzler said.
And they did for the Phoenix as after a walk, a wild pitch and a strikeout, Falls senior Evan Falkner flared a single into left to score Grennier with the tying run. Junior Grant Schultz followed that with a sacrifice fly to give Falls a 5-4 lead.
Tennies, who was on to take the seventh for Slinger, struggled with his command, issuing two more walks as well as a wild pitch that scored another Phoenix run to make it 6-4. Sophomore Jackson Etzel relieved Tennies and Falls’ Steinbrenner then greeted him with a run-scoring single to make it 7-4.
Senior Bradyn Hoefs took the mound in the seventh for Falls, and after issuing a lead-off walk got two flyouts and a fielder’s choice to seal the victory.
It was another frustrating loss for Slinger, which lost for the eighth time in its last nine games. Andrew Jacklin got on four times this night including two singles, while Brock Tennies had three hits including a double. Jacklin also turned in a nifty play in the third, snagging a linedrive and then racing to second to double off a Phoenix runner.
Koplitz tried to see the bright side of things.
“It’s a little bit of the way things have been going the last few weeks,” he said. “We do a good job of putting ourselves in position to win, but we need to be able to finish games. Still, it was nice to celebrate our seniors (all 12 of them).”
For Falls, which won its seventh game in a row, it was a chance to maintain some momentum as it tries for a return trip to the WIAA state tourney. It will be a hard row to hoe for the Phoenix as they have topranked Whitefish Bay in its sectional.
“We gave up a lot of runs on the bases early in the game as we were trying some different things,” said Gotzler. “We know we have some things to work on, but the key at this point in the season is getting healthy and playing great baseball at the right time.
“We lost a of great kids last year (to graduation) but we’ve played a tough schedule and the kids are starting to understand how much emotion it takes at this level.”
Wolfram likes the direction the team is heading in.
“We have a lot of confidence right now,” he said. “We’ve been able to battle back several times this season. We always seem to pick each other up. If we’re able to keep together like this, no one can stop us.”