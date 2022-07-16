Playing at Erin Hills was well worth the wait

To say it was worth it would be an understatement, and if not for a follow- up email from competitions director John Morrissett, I may have never gotten the chance.
It’s easy for things to get lost in the shuffle. But this ‘thing’ was the RSVP for the U.S. Mid-Amateur Media Day at Erin Hills. And I’ll be honest — I couldn’t tell you when I initially received it. All I know is that I foolishly let it slip through the cracks, likely during a busy time of the high school sports schedule.
Thankfully, Morrissett had been having some email issues and thus reached out on July 5 to confirm if I would be able to attend Tuesday’s media day — four days after the original RSVP deadline. Of course, Erin Hills is located in Washington County, and over the past few years, I have helped out with the Daily News in just about every capacity while maintaining my duties as assistant sports editor with the Freeman. So there was good reason to attend and give the event some coverage.
An even better reason? The opportunity to play golf at one of the best courses not only in the state, but in the country.
So without hesitation, I RSVP’d with a resounding ‘yes.’ My Tuesday was wide open, the only concern being the fact that I was playing in a two-day volleyball tournament the previous weekend. At 32, my body doesn’t bounce back the way it used to (and yes, I hear your groans … I know 32 isn’t old in the grand scheme of things).
Volleyball came and went, with both days featuring an unfortunate early exit for yours truly. But on the plus side, I would be fresh as a daisy to walk 18 holes at the site of the 2017 U.S. Open Championship.
Which brings me to my first experience playing Erin Hills.
In my final year working for the Watertown Daily Times, I had the privilege of attending media day for the U.S. Open in the spring of 2017 and getting an opportunity to play the course, which opened to the public in 2006. It was a windy, overcast day with the chance of storms in the afternoon. Considering the enormity of the event, there were media members from far and wide who made the turn off Highway O into the unassuming driveway of Erin Hills, and therefore dozens and dozens who also signed up for golf, leading to a shotgun start.
I began on the par 3 16th and promptly quadruple-bogeyed, but all in all, the round played out about as well as I could have hoped. Unfortunately, sitting at a 97 through 17 holes, the horn sounded as we approached Hole 15 and the round was cut short. But Erin Hills truly rolled out the red carpet for us, and I couldn’t wait to get another chance to experience it again despite the feeling that it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.
There would be no such weather concerns on Tuesday. It was a picturesque day at the 652-acre land, with a slight breeze and temperatures in the mid-70s making for comfortable conditions. And with the sun shining for almost the entirety of the five-hour round, I was able to see the course in all of its glory.
It was also nice to play Erin Hills in a traditional manner, as our foursome that included WISN sports director Dario Melendez, WISN photojournalist Scott DePuy and USGA senior manager of championship communications Brian DePasquale got to begin on the first hole around 12:48 p.m. following a speaker session and lunch in the morning. Aside from the delicious buffet-style meal, I was gifted with a trinket for my golf bag that I’ll proudly display for the rest of my days. The only downside was not having time to stick around for drinks and appetizers after the round. Work beckoned.
I made sure to take full advantage of the practice range and putting greens before taking the course, and I would say it paid off handsomely. What also paid off was the invaluable aid of my caddie, Mason, provided by Erin Hills. I wouldn’t have stood a prayer on that course without him.
We decided to play from the green tees, which brought the official distance of the course to 6,789 yards rather than 7,000plus had we played from the blue or black markers. Still no picnic, to say the least.
I won’t bore you with too many details from my round. The highlights were a par on the par 5 1st and a 60-foot bogey putt from the fringe on Hole 3 that somehow found the bottom of the cup (thank you, Mason). In all, I parred three of the four Par 3s and finished with five pars in all, shot 46 on the front nine, and upon double-bogeying the 622-yard 18th carded a final score of 95. The goal was to break 100, so mission accomplished.
No, I didn’t shoot a round of 63 like Justin Thomas five years ago. No, I didn’t spend a whole lot of time in the fairway. And no, my 18 handicap doesn’t nearly qualify me for the Mid-Am Championship open to any amateur golfer who is 25 years old with a handicap index of 3.4 or lower. But for someone who doesn’t have the luxury of golfing more than 7-8 times a year, I was happy to be able to hold my own on a course of that magnitude. I was grateful to learn the game of golf from my father growing up and as a result will have the ability to tee it up for decades to come, God willing.
As I mentioned in my story from Tuesday’s media day, I didn’t think Erin Hills got a fair shake when it hosted the U.S. Open due to the weather conditions. It is such an incredible chunk of land, with Holy Hill visible in the background, elevation changes creating several challenging, blind shots, and the prevalence of bunkers and fescue making golfers pay for the slightest of mistakes. I truly hope it gets another chance to host a U.S. Open at some point down the road.
One thing is for certain — the U.S. Women’s Open Championship will be hosted by Erin Hills in 2025. You better believe I’ll be hitting refresh on my email for that RSVP.