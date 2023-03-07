NICOLET — The West Bend East boys basketball team watched a first-half lead slip away on Saturday, as the Suns’ season came to a close with a 52-39 loss to Nicolet in a WIAA Division 2 regional final.
The Suns led 20-17 coming out of the break, but were outscored by the Knights 35-19 the rest of the way.
Severin Hilt and Calvin Buss finished with 13 points each for East, as Buss also accumulated eight rebounds and two assists. Xavier DuBois finished with two points, four rebounds and five assists.
The Suns end their season with a 14-12 overall record, and an 11-7 mark in North Shore Conference play as they finished third in the conference.
Hartford’s Kenney, West’s Princl bring home medals from state championships
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Hartford senior Clara Kenney found her way to the podium four times in the Division 1 individual competition during the WIAA State Gymnastics Tournament Saturday at Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln Fieldhouse.
Kenney came up just short of a gold medal in uneven bars, as she was awarded a second-place score of 9.467. That was behind only the 9.483 of Verona/Edgewood junior Annika Rufenacht.
Kenney was also fourth in balance beam (9.467) and fifth in floor exercise (9.3), helping her take fourth in the all-around competition with a 37.083. Freshman teammate Mackenzie Gruszynski was ninth in all-around (35.9) and scored at least a 9.0 in three events, led by a thirdplace total of 9.5 in beam. She was also awarded a 9.267 in floor and 9.067 in vault.
West Bend West junior Mel Princl came home from Wisconsin Rapids with two medals around her neck and wasn’t far off from three thanks to her performance in the Division 2 individual competition. Princl finished sixth in both beam (8.917) and floor (9.317), adding a 9.317 in vault to help her wind up eighth in allaround with a 35.717.