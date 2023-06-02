Pair of Germantown doubles teams move on at state
MADISON — A pair of Germantown doubles teams were the only area flights to advance to Day 2 of the WIAA Division 1 boys tennis individual state tournament, as the duos of Connor Pallan and Cole Neinas, and Adam Emerson and Casey Emerson won their opening round matches Thursday.
Pallan and Neinas advanced with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Kenosha Indian Trails’s David Porut and Will Murawski. Adam and Casey Emerson moved on with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marco Alberts and Evan Bernales of Badger.
West Bend East’s pairing of Max Mollwitz and John Pfaff — the only other area doubles flight at the tournament — fell 6-0, 6-1 to Brookfield Central’s Michael Li and Sridhar Thiru in their first-round matchup.
Hartford’s Owen Otto had the best showing from area flights in the singles bracket, defeating Oregon’s Nicholas Schaefer 6-0, 6-2 in the first round before ending his tourney run with a 6-0, 60 loss to Tyler Schneider of Whitefish Bay. The Orioles’ two other flights both fell in the first round, as Ethan Hoffmann lost 6-3, 6-4 to Steven Thomas of Wauwatosa East while Aaron Hoffmann fell 6-0, 6-1 to Franklin’s Alex Dziubek.
Slinger’s Jon Olafsson was the only other Washington County representative at the state tournament on Thursday, as he fell 6-2, 6-2 to Madison Memorial’s Juan Gallego in the first round.
Hartford stuns Menasha in blowout
MENASHA — The Hartford baseball team came away with the upset win in blowout fashion in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Thursday, taking down No. 2 Menasha 10-0.
The Orioles will move on to the sectional semifinals on Tuesday, where they will take on Watertown at Oshkosh North at 1 p.m. The winner of that match will advance to the sectional final at 4 p.m.
Spartans fall to Watertown in final
WATERTOWN — The West Bend West baseball team saw its season conclude in a WIAA Division 1 regional final on Thursday, as it fell 7-3 to Watertown.
The Spartans end their year with a 15-12 overall record after going 11-7 in conference play to tie for first in the North Shore Conference.
Owls lose in extras
MANITOWOC — It took extra innings, but ultimately the Slinger baseball team could not advance to sectional play on Thursday, as it fell 2-1 to Manitowoc Lincoln in eight innings in a WIAA Division 1 regional final.
The Owls wrap up their campaign with a 12-15 overall record and an 8-10 mark in North Shore Conference action.