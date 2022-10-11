Matt LaFleur was the grumpiest man in Green Bay last week.
He bemoaned the fact his Packers had to travel 4,000 miles to play a football game in London.
He didn't care for the nine-hour plane ride. And he certainly didn’t like the fact his body clock would be messed with.
When asked point blank his thoughts on the trip, LaFleur said: “I’m not going to give you my honest answer. I’d rather refrain.”
If LaFleur was ornery before his Packers met the New York Giants, imagine how grouchy he was on the plane ride home.
Green Bay wasted leads of 17-3 and 20-10 and eventually dropped a 27-22 decision to the Giants. The Packers, who were a 9-point favorite, were outscored, 17-2, in the second half.
This was Green Bay’s largest upset loss since Week 13, 2018, when it lost as a 13.5-point favorite to Arizona. Then-Packers coach Mike McCarthy was fired immediately after that defeat.
“We need to handle adversity a little better,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said. “We’re a little bit of a rollercoaster team at times. Our best teams have been more steady, so we’ve got to find that rhythm and that steadiness. We’ve got to get back and get healthy and get rested. We’ve got a home game that we’ll probably be favored in against the Jets. We’ve got to go back and refocus.”
The Giants improved to 4-1, while the Packers fell to 3-2. Green Bay now trails Minnesota (4-1) by one game in the NFC North.
Here’s the good, bad and ugly from the Giants’ win over the Packers.
THE GOOD RANDALL COBB: Many scoffed when the Packers traded for Cobb in the summer of 2021. Many were even more agitated when Green Bay brought back the veteran wideout this season after he caught just 28 passes for 375 yards last year.
But Cobb has always been an Aaron Rodgers favorite. It’s why he was brought back to Green Bay in the first place.
And Cobb is definitely paying dividends.
Cobb caught seven passes for 99 yards in his biggest game since coming back to the Packers.
“He looks more like himself. He looks like 2016 Randall I think,” Rodgers said. “That’s why I … do feel really strongly he needs more opportunities. He deserves the opportunities. There is still some part of this game that is a meritocracy, and in that sense I believe every time he touches the ball, something good has been happening for us.”
Cobb had a 35-yard reception on the Packers’ first drive of the day — his longest of the year — which led to a field goal. And that was just the start of his big game.
“I've been doing everything I can to keep my body intact and unfortunately it's a 100% injury rate in this league and you just hope it's never anything serious,” Cobb said. “And unfortunately I've had some injuries over my career, but whenever I'm healthy, I feel like I can do something and I'm trying to show that day in and day out.”
MASON CROSBY: The Packers’ all-time leading scorer made just 73.5% of his field goals (25 of 34) last year, the second-poorest season of his 15-year career. Crosby also had a field goal blocked in Green Bay’s playoff loss.
But Crosby has bounced back and is off to a terrific start. Crosby is 6for-6 this season on field goals and 11-of-11 on extra points.
“Let’s keep plugging away,” Crosby said of his approach. “It’s always just trying to be really fully invested in that process. I’ve been on so many different teams, in a sense, where you’ve got a lot of turnover, you’ve got these new young guys coming in and all these different feels that you get. Just trying to reset each season and plug away.”
THIS AND THAT: For the first time all season, the Packers didn’t allow an opponent to score on their opening drive. Green Bay’s first four opponents combined for 20 points on their opening possessions. … Rodgers completed passes to nine different players in the first half. ... After a failed challenge in last week’s win over New England almost cost his team, LaFleur won his challenge this week. LaFleur threw the flag after Cobb was ruled out of bounds on a sideline reception. Replays showed Cobb got both feet in and the call was reversed.
THE BAD AMARI RODGERS: Green Bay’s third round pick in 2021 has fallen out of the wide receiver rotation. He was replaced on kick returns Sunday by rookie wideout Christian Watson. Then after fumbling his second punt of the game, Rodgers was replaced on that unit by Keisean Nixon.
“Amari, I told him during the game, I said, ‘You have got to do a better job of taking care of the football. That’s part of your responsibility,’” LaFleur said. “He does a great job fielding the punts, no doubt about it. But, I think it’s just the ball carriage. And once you put that on tape, guess what’s coming your way? Those guys are going to be clawing at the football.”
Just what’s next for Rodgers remains to be seen.
The fact Rodgers was a third round draft pick probably means he’s safe for the time being. But Rodgers has just four career receptions and has now lost both of his return jobs, making his future in Green Bay tenuous, at best.
PLAY CALLING: Green Bay has one of the NFL’s elite running back duos in Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon. Every few weeks, though, the Packers seemingly forget what this two-headed monster can do.
Sunday was one of those games. The Packers threw the ball on 39 plays and ran it just 20.
The Giants played with eight men in the box much of the game, daring Green Bay to throw. But that was no reason for the Packers to run the ball just 33.9% of the time.
“It’s hard to sit up here and justify that to everybody, to our team,” LaFleur said. “We’ve got to be – I’m talking to myself – more disciplined in our approach in terms of making sure that they get the necessary touches throughout the course of the game.”
AARON RODGERS: Green Bay’s quarterback hasn’t been bad this season. But he also hasn't looked anything like the NFL’s highest paid player and the back-to-back MVP.
Rodgers has been so-so through five games with eight touchdowns, three interceptions and just 231.4 passing yards per game. His passer rating is a mediocre 95.8.
Rodgers, who’s been up and down much of the year, played that way again Sunday.
Rodgers had a terrific first half, completing 18-of-24 passes for 147 yards, two touchdowns, no interceptions and a 117.9 passer rating. He also led the Packers to 20 points.
In the second half, though, Rodgers was just 7-of-15 for 75 yards, a 61.8 rating. And Green Bay’s only second half points came when the Giants took a safety in the final seconds.
When asked specifically about Rodgers on Monday, LaFleur said: “I think everybody can improve.”
PLAYING WITH FIRE: New York wide receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) were out. Quarterback Daniel Jones played through an ankle injury. And Saquon Barkley, arguably the best running back in football, sat out about a quarter with a shoulder injury.
Yet, the Packers let the Giants hang around, and eventually New York made them pay.
Green Bay has caught some major breaks on the injury front this season.
In Week 3, Tampa Bay was without its top three wide receivers. Still, the Packers barely survived, winning 1412 when they stopped a late twopoint conversion by the Buccaneers.
In Week 4, New England was down to No. 3 quarterback Bailey Zappe. But the Packers needed overtime to beat the Patriots, 27-24.
The Packers couldn't put the injury-plagued Buccaneers or Patriots away, but survived. On Sunday, Green Bay’s luck against injury-ravaged teams ran out.
“Certainly there’s been a lot of struggles,” LaFleur said of his team. “That is this league. We’ve just got to be more consistent because there’s some moments where we look pretty good, but we have yet to put together a complete game as a team. It’s like every game has been one good half. That’s not good enough in this league. You’ve got to play every play like it’s your last, and if you don’t, you get your ass whipped.”
THIS AND THAT: The Giants held the ball for more than 32 minutes, and did a terrific job shortening the game and keeping Aaron Rodgers on the sideline. … Green Bay sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones just once. … David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman split time at left tackle. A week ago, Bakhtiari — who’s coming back from a torn ACL suffered in Dec., 2020 — played 70 of 73 snaps. This week, Bakhtiari couldn’t go a full game. Whether the Packers were being cautious with him, or splitting time is their plan moving forward, remains to be seen. “We want to make sure we’re smart about it,” LaFleur said. “Like we’ve said all along, it is a marathon.”
THE UGLY SECOND HALF DEFENSE: The Giants scored 17 points on their first three possessions of the second half and took control of the game.
New York marched 56 yards in 11 plays on their opening drive of the half and got a 37-yard field goal from Graham Gano to pull within 20-13. The Giants then drove 91 yards for a touchdown, this one a 2-yard score by Gary Brightwell that tied the game, 20-20, early in the fourth quarter.
T hen midway through the fourth, the Giants went 60 yards in six plays and took a 27-20 lead after a 2-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley.
“Honestly I just feel like we was tired,” Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander said. “We looked tired. Tired from the trip.”
Green Bay’s defense, which was supposed to be one of the NFL’s elite units, was anything but in the second half.
“I really feel like we’ve still got a lot of potential,” Packers outside linebacker Preston Smith said. “We still have a lot left in front of us. We don’t feel like we’ve played a complete game as a team yet.
“There’s a lot of things we can work on to get better to get to that caliber team we’re known for being — to play at a high level and make sure we don’t make a lot of mistakes for other teams to capitalize off of and we make guys earn it. New York was a great team They earned it today, capitalized on a lot of mistakes and made some big plays for their team.”
SECOND HALF OFFENSE: As bad as Green Bay’s second half defense was, the offense was almost as inept.
The Packers managed just 46 yards and no points on their first two drives of the second half. Then with a chance to tie the game, Rodgers drove Green Bay to New York’s 6yard line.
On both third and fourth down, though, Rodgers had passes batted down. And on Green Bay’s final Hail Mary play of the game, Rodgers was sacked and fumbled.
“It’s very unfortunate,” Cobb said. “I thought that we were going to be able to put a whole game together today. It just didn’t go as planned. But that’s part of this game.”
In five games this season, Green Bay has scored just 30 offensive points in the second half. And in two of the Packers’ last three outings, they’ve been blanked in the second half.
“There’s a standard that we’ve played at for a long time, and just because the faces change doesn’t mean the standard changes,” Rodgers said. “That’s a hard concept to grasp at times. But we hold ourselves to a really high standard, I hold myself to a high standard, and we’re just not quite there yet.”
RASUL DOUGLAS: The game was tied, 20-20, when on a second-and-goal from the 10, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones completed a 6-yard pass to Darius Slayton. On the tackle, Douglas body slammed Slayton to the ground.
Douglas was flagged for unnecessary roughness, and instead of third-and-goal from the 4, the Giants had a first-and-goal from the 2. On the next play, Barkley turned the right corner for what proved to be the game-winning score.
Douglas was flagged three times, but none more costly than his unnecessary roughness penalty on Slayton.
“I’ve never had this many penalties in my life,” Douglas said. “Over a year, I’ve probably had like (expletive) three penalties in my whole career or some (expletive) like that. I had three today. I’m asking him, ‘What am I doing wrong?’ to see what he’s saying so I can understand it. He’s just saying, ‘You’re bigger than him.’ I’m like, ‘That’s not really a (expletive) excuse.’ OK, I’m probably bigger than most receivers in the league except maybe DK (Metcalf) and a couple of other people. That’s what he kept saying to me, and I just tried to keep playing through.”