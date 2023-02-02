Well, here we go again.
It feels like it’s almost a regular occurrence now to hear about fans showing poor behavior at high school sporting events — especially when it comes to voicing their disagreement with calls made by the referees.
And now the latest story to go viral is in our own backyard.
On Saturday, the Cedarburg boys basketball team was taking part in the Warhawks Invitational at Germantown High School, where the Bulldogs were facing off against the Lancers of Brookfield Central.
It was a closely fought battle throughout the game, and with just over seven seconds remaining in the final period, the Bulldogs were hanging on to a 77-76 lead as the Lancers prepared to inbound the ball.
Cedarburg clamped down on defense as the ball entered the court and the clock started ticking. The Bulldogs were able to successfully pressure the Lancers out of a shot from under the basket, as instead Central senior Drew Edmond turned and fired off a quick pass to junior Charlie Geske at the top of the key. Geske went up for the desperation shot at the buzzer, but as he arced the ball towards the net, he was fouled by Cedarburg sophomore Logan Zahour who crashed into him as the buzzer sounded.
In the video clip that has since been viewed over 1.5 million times on Twitter, as the buzzer sounds and Geske tumbles to the floor, a barrage of angry shouts and boos can be heard raining down onto the court from the stands. As the calls continue and the players walk towards their respective benches to huddle, a voice rings out in the gymnasium over the PA system.
“I would like to take this opportunity to remind all fans — and I should have done this a lot earlier — shut up!” the man says into the microphone.
The gym falls into a stunned silence as he continues.
“The WIAA is always looking for officials, and since you do such a good job from the stands, get on the floor, wear a striped shirt and do it yourselves.”
A few cheers and a small smattering of applause can be heard in response to his statement before the end of the clip.
And I’ve got to say, he’s not wrong on this in my opinion.
Now I’m as big a sports fan as you can imagine. And no matter what the sport is, whether it’s basketball, football or competitive underwater basket weaving, there will always be some disagreement as to the calls a referee makes. It’s just the nature of the game and the job. But there’s a big difference between throwing up your arms in exasperation and saying, “Oh, come on,” versus some of the things I’ve seen and heard in nearly 12 years of covering sports from the prep level all the way up to professional.
Now let me be perfectly clear, I do not know what was said that prompted this outburst at the Germantown gymnasium. The audio is not very clear as to what’s being said from the fans in the video, and I was not present at the game.
But that doesn’t mean I can’t hazard a good guess as to what kind of things were being said on that day.
I’ve heard every swear and curse you can imagine hurled at specific referees after they make a call. Cutting remarks about physical appearances and mental capacity, if not outright challenges to fights or threats of bodily harm. Just generally treating referees as if they were less than people. All because they blew a whistle and made a call that went against the team someone is rooting for.
And the poor fan behavior is not limited in scope toward officials.
Before I moved to Wisconsin, I lived in Virginia for a few years and covered prep sports out there. The three most appalling instances of fan behavior that I’ve ever witnessed happened while I was out there.
Once after a playoff basketball game, I saw four women — supporters of the losing team — corner the coach of the winning team and scream in his face from a foot away accusing him of telling his players to injure other players. One woman had to be physically dragged away from the confrontation.
After a football game, I was interviewing the quarterback of the winning team — a sophomore in high school — on the field when a woman came up to him and yelled in his face, asking if he was proud of how his team won and saying he should be ashamed of himself for some perceived slight that she had felt.
But the most egregious instance was at a soccer sectional championship match. There, I saw fans of the eventual losing team not only threaten to beat up the referees for the calls and non-calls that were being made, not only were grown adults threatening to run out on the field and physically attack the players on the eventual winning team, but there were adults in the stands making snide and disparaging comments about the winning team — specifically about the senior on the team who had tragically died in a car crash two weeks prior to the game.
It still leaves me absolutely gobsmacked when I think about that game and the comments that I heard.
And keep in mind, I say fans, but most of this behavior I’ve witnessed have come from fully-grown adults — most of whom I’m certain are the parents of the kids out playing on the court or the field.
I don’t get it. I just don’t get it. How can we allow this kind of behavior to go unchecked? How are there so many adults that seem to lose their minds and become these beasts of rage over a HIGH SCHOOL SPORTING EVENT.
High. School. Sporting. Event. I’m just sitting here remembering these past events as I write, and I feel like snapping right now while I sit in the comfort of my home.
So yeah, I totally get why this guy snapped and made his statement in the heat of the moment to the crowd on Saturday. And like I said before, I agree with his sentiment.
There’s never a good reason to become so vile over a sporting event at any level, but that holds especially true at the high school level where the stakes are about as low as they can get.
I’m not saying that fans have to be happy about every single call that is made in a game, but we need to take a stand and be more respectful in our disagreement. Throw your hands up in the air. Let out a, “Seriously? Come on!” Roll your eyes.
But leave it at that. Because as the age-old adage says: It’s just a game.