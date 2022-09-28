SLINGER — Throughout the cross country season this fall, teams from across the state have found themselves competing at a bevy of invitationals throughout southeastern Wisconsin. But no matter the time, date or location, for many teams there has been one near-constant: The only time they’ll see the Slinger girls cross country team is as they race off into the distance, leaving its competition in the dust.
Ranked No. 1 in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association, the Owls have been swooping past the competition with increasing regularity, having placed second or better in each of their last four meets — including three straight first-place finishes.
“They’ve been ranked No. 1 now for two or three weeks in a row. So they’re a pretty good team,” Slinger head coach Terry Krall said last week. “They’re running well at some big invitationals. We’ve got a team that is made up of our senior leader, Summer Schuster — in fact she has the fastest time in the state. And she has not run on any easy courses. There’s some others that had run on some pretty easy courses, but they still haven’t been able to match her time.”
Since then, Schuster’s state-leading time has been bested by Abigail Sadler of Mount Horeb, who ran a time of 17:50.50 at the Midwest Invitational on Saturday. But while Schuster’s time is now the second-fastest in state, that still doesn’t diminish what Krall said has been an incredible start to the season.
“In the first meet at Shorewood, she was beaten by somebody — she was second and she was running just like a pace type of run. And then the second meet actually she was second again — that was at West Allis Hale,” Krall said. “And then after that she kind of turned on the afterburners and then really put in a time that she’s been capable of and been capable of running faster yet. She had (a time of) 17:51, which is pretty much unheard of for a girl.”
As Schuster kicks things into the next gear to close out her final season with the Owls, Krall noted that he doesn’t expect the team to slow down at all going forward, thanks to a promising young group of newcomers, which includes a familiar name.
“(Summer) has got a younger sister (Piper), a freshman, who has been our second or third runner on the team. A solid runner, and I think capable of going quite a bit faster yet as we get into the season,” Krall said. “And then we also have Violet Schulteis who is a junior this year, she qualified for state last year individually, and is running really well. So she and Piper have been fairly close most of the season.”
Krall has been proud of the performances he’s seen from his top three runners this year, but there was no lack of praise from him for the freshman corps that could help keep Slinger near the top of the state polls for years to come.
“We have a number of other freshmen coming through. We have five freshmen girls that just are good friends, they love to run, they really like training,” Krall said. “Anything we ask them to do, they’re capable of doing. So Livvy Helmie has kind of been our fourth fastest, although it kind of wavers a little bit. And then we also have Ava Dziedzic, another freshman who has been right there with Livvy most of the time.
“And then we have Stella Gruendemann who has been right within seconds of (Helmie and Piper Schuster). ... And we do have Lauren Osborn who is a junior, and she’s been running really well for us as well.”
With the state championship looming in the distance, Krall believes that his team truly is the best in the state. But he also is making sure to caution his girls to not let the state rankings make them feel complacent going forward.
“It was actually interesting a couple weeks ago, when we were ranked No. 1. We kind of knew that the parents would be into it more than what we were, and we kind of reminded the kids that there is no trophy, there is no plaque, there’s nothing for being ranked No. 1,” Krall said. “So we’ve just got to take that with a grain of salt and go about our business and try to just keep an even keel and just run strong.
“We are very confident — I truly believe we are the best team in the state. So I guess we have to prove it week-in and week-out, make sure we stay healthy and take it from there. But I’m confident we’re capable of doing it. The girls are very, very mature in their attitude towards training, running, just understanding that we’ve got to stay focused on what we do each and every day, and that’s what they’ve done.”
Having one of the fastest girls in the state in Summer Schuster being a leader on the team does provide a big boost this season, Krall noted. However, while all focus is on finishing this year on a strong note, Krall did point to the team’s performance at the Marquette Invitational on Sept. 17 as a glimpse as to what lies in store for the team beyond this year. For despite being without Summer and Piper Schuster — who were away on a college visit that weekend — the team still managed to place first and beat out DSHA at the meet.
“That indicated that the other kids were not intimidated,” Krall said. “They needed to go at it and provide that leadership without the (Schusters).”