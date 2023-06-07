Rick Heisler from Campbellsport has been a hunter safety instructor for more than 44 years. He has certified more than 3000 students through traditional classes and now through online plus field day courses.
This year, Heisler was recognized twice for the time and dedication he has shown to educating new hunters. In March, the Department of Natural Resources notified Heisler he was the recipient of the 2022 Instructor of the Year award. On April 15, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation presented Heisler with their Hunter Safety Instructor of the Year award.
“It was a very humbling shock to me,” Heisler said. “The primary reason I received this is because of the outstanding group of instructors that I have been teaching with over the years.”
The nomination process for the DNR award was open Dec. 15-Feb. 15. Michael Weber is an Administrative Warden with the DNR. He oversees the Hunter Education Program. Weber said nominations are open for all hunter safety instructors, DNR staff and members of the public. He said Heisler was nominated by several fellow instructors and by a DNR outdoors skills trainer.
“The nominee must have made a contribution to the hunter education program in the past year which has significantly advanced the course of safe hunting on a voluntary basis through extraordinary service and training and education,” Weber said. “One of the things we look at is recruitment, as it pertains to getting students in their classes as well as working on getting new instructors. Those younger instructors translate into instructors who are going to work to carry the program forward in the future.”
Heisler said his group’s emphasis on hands on training is one thing that inspired graduates to become junior instructors.
“In our traditional course, we have a minimum of a half hour at night or even up to 45 minutes of traditional hands-on training,” he said. “I utilize those junior instructors to oversee that along with the assistance of the senior instructors. They really get enthused to do that. I always tell these kids they are the future ambassadors of our sport.”
Mark LaBarbera is the Executive Director of WWF. He said Heisler is an amazing person.
“The criterion for the award is someone who has provided outstanding service and shows dedication to hunter education,” LaBarbera said. “He has made some extraordinary contributions in that he also makes special effort with helping disabled students feel welcomed.”
“We instruct a lot of special physical needs students,” Heisler said. “That they can go out and be part of God’s country that’s pretty cool.”
Heisler is especially proud of junior instructor Lindsay Muench. Muench has Spinal Muscular Atrophy and uses a wheelchair fulltime. After graduating from Heisler’s hunter safety class, Muench has harvested numerous game animals all over the country. She recently became an instructor and has been a great resource for young people who have various physical challenges.
Heisler said one change to his curriculum over the years is the emphasis on tree stand safety. He said they have multiple safety vests to fit any size student. Every student climbs a ladder tree stand and is taught how to attach the vest to a lifeline and to utilize three points of contact while climbing.
Weber said anyone interested in becoming a hunter education instructor should reach out any DNR personnel or contact an active instructor. Search “become a volunteer safety instructor” on the DNR website for more information.
Heisler is thankful for all the instructors who have been a part of his program over the years.
“I love to teach hunter safety,” he concluded. “I always say, you can be successful if you surround yourself with good people. I can’t credit our group enough.”
