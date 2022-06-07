LA CROSSE — The collective backflip in front of the awards podium spoke of the joy the Hartford boys track and field team was feeling during the early afternoon of Saturday at the WIAA State Track Meet in La Crosse.
Orioles junior pole vaulter Aaron Cummings, who went clean through his first six attempts to win the title in the event at a lofty personal best of 15 feet-six inches, happily led the other place-winners in what has become a tradition for state vaulters the last few years.
They stepped down from the podium after receiving their medals, stood together in front of it and then on cue, did a collective backflip much to the delight of the many thousands in the grandstands at UW-La Crosse’s Memorial Stadium.
Only this time, Cummings’ joy wasn’t just a singular expression of happiness. Because he was also elated over the fact that not long before earning his championship, Hartford senior Cael Schoemann had rallied the Orioles’ 4x800-meter relay team to a state gold medal of its own.
Schoemann, the 2021 state 800-meter run champion took the baton for the anchor leg in fifth and then steadily reeled in the field until he ran free and clear down the stretch. He hit the finish line, and then in a nod to what he had done when he won the 800-meter run title a year ago, dipped his head ever so slightly and raised both hands in a pair of “V” for victory symbols.
His final 800-meter split was a sensational 1:52.45, faster than he has ever run an open 800-meter run.
“That was so awesome,” Cummings said of Schoemann and the relay’s victory. “I was really jumping for joy. I just wanted to hug all of them.”
As everyone in the Hartford camp was likely thinking, because the Orioles boys track program has now won three event state titles in the past two seasons. Prior to that time, it had not won any championships since 1959. Furthermore, the individual titles led the Orioles to a fourth-place finish in the D1 state team standings.
And even though he had well-earned state title DNA in him from last year’s 800-meter run title, Schoemann admitted to being surprised when he hit the line first in the relay, making him and teammates Wade Duffek, Jacob Mularski and Thomas Binns state champions in a school record 7:59.77.
“I did not expect that at all,” he said. “We knew as a team we were capable of it, but we were just hoping to be competitive with all those other teams out there.”
It was a race right from the beginning. Duffek got the Orioles, who had been seeded fourth going into the finals, in second to start things off. Then the lead switched a couple of times over the next two legs before Schoemann got the stick on the anchor, behind, but not impossibly so. He went out fast and by the end of his first lap, he was already in second.
“I was just trying to do the best that I could but when I finished that first 400 it was like ‘Oh man, I can really feel it,’” Schoemann said, “but I just had to give it everything I had. And I had no idea where (state 800-meter run champ Yordanos Zelinski or Oregon, who had beaten Schoemann in that race the day before) was.
“All I could do was do the best I could. I saw (Aidan) Matthai (of Tosa East) in front me. I was really tired in that last 200 but I just gave it my best.”
Which was enough, as he got about four meters on Matthai coming down the stretch and held it for the title as East was second in 8:00.87.
And even though he did not repeat in the 800, Schoemann was even more pleased with the relay championship.
“I like it more, it’s a lot more fun when you get to share something like this with three other guys,” he said. “I couldn’t have done anything without them. This still just doesn’t feel quite real. It’s a feeling that doesn’t go away and it’s just amazing.”
Duffek said the team focus was everything.
“We can be disappointed individually,” said Duffek, who narrowly missed out on a state individual berth in the 800 in sectional qualifying the week before, “but we just focused on what we could do as a team.
“And we pretty much got what we expected.”
Cummings’ focus was locked during the vault. He had finished third in state last season as a sophomore and had expressed disappointment that the vault had to be taken inside for that meet because of torrential downpours. He said he was looking forward to competing outside at this year’s state meet.
But that was not to be, because off-and-on drizzle all day Saturday again forced officials to take the vault inside.
Not that it bothered Cummings much at all.
“I was hoping the rain would clear up and we could go outside, but it wasn’t to be,” he said. “I was a little upset, but I just used that energy to focus on what I was doing. After my first one (clearance), I just got into a rhythm.
“And most of the people who were inside last year weren’t competing this year so that was a big advantage for me.”
Cummings had been seeded second going into the event behind Bay Port’s Lucas Thibert, who had cleared 15-7 in sectional qualifying, but Cummings had the advantage on Thibert all day as the Bay Port senior had to settle for second at 15-3.
He was feeling so good, that after he had the event won, Cummings took a couple of shots at a state record of 16-2 and was very close to succeeding as the bar just wiggled off.
Cummings is still processing the fact that he is now a state champion.
“This feels awesome,” he said. “It’s hard to put into perspective. It just shows how much work you can put into something and how much you can get out of it.”
He really thanked his event coach, his dad Mike, who had been a successful vaulter himself at UWStevens Point. A mid-season adjustment in the plant of the pole the pair had worked on proved crucial said Aaron.
And at the end of the day, he and the other vaulters just wanted to celebrate.
“The backflip was awesome,” Cummings said. “Some of the other guys said we had to do it and it just put a perfect cap on the day.”
And a perfect cap on the year for the North Shore Conference Relays and WIAA regional and sectional champion Hartford team. The three high-state finishes earned the Orioles 28 points, good for fourth in the team field as defending champion Arrowhead repeated with 55.5 points.
“The team energy was amazing all year,” said Cummings. “I wouldn’t want to be on any other team, and I’ll never forget this season.”