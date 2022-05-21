HARTLAND — The Slinger Owls fell to Arrowhead 6-0 on the road on Friday. The Owls dropped to 15-6 on the year. While Arrowhead improved to 20-1 on the year. The game was much closer than the score says it was, as Arrowhead only led 1-0 all the way up to the fifth inning in what was a pitching and defensive battle.
Slinger was held scoreless while only recording five hits as the Owls struggled to solve the pitching of Arrowhead’s Maddie Worth. Worth pitched seven innings, gave up five hits, walked none, and struck out three.
Owls head coach Tanya Villarreal said that the team could not string any hits together during the game.
“We could not string them together,” she said. “And (Worth) did a really good job of just kind of keeping us off balance and getting us to ground out, pop up, I am not sure if she had a nice curveball or what but we just could not get a hold of it.”
In the top of the third inning, the Owls had a runner on second base after Lindsay Villarreal hit a single with one out and later advanced to second. But the Owls were not able to bring her around.
Slinger was able to get some contact on the ball but unfortunately for the Owls it always seemed to head right to a defender.
Villarreal said that in a situation like that, she told the players to keep swinging the bat.
“Eventually those will start to fall,” she said.
While the bats might have been quiet, the Owls were still in the game for most of the evening as pitcher Jaylin Breuer and Slinger’s defense made things equally difficult for Arrowhead. The Warhawks scored six runs on eight hits and had one error.
Villarreal said that having a strong defensive performance helps but the team needs to score runs.
“It helps but you have to score runs, you have to help your pitcher out and we did not do that,” she said. “And at the end there we just kind of fell apart a little bit and the wheels fell off the bus.”
Villarreal said the team just has to refocus.
“We are lucky it is not one-and-done yet,” she said. “We just have to regroup and refocus and get better for the next game.”
In the bottom of the fifth inning, with a runner on second and one out, Sierra Thomas hit a two-run home run to center field on a 3-2 count to make it a 3-0 game. Two batters later a double by Jaclyn Showalter would be it for Breuer, but Kylie Strupp came in and got the final out with out any more runs scoring.
Arrowhead added a few more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as three runs would score to make it 6-0. The Owls managed a hit in the top of the seventh but was unable to do more.