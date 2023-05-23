WATERTOWN — The Slinger girls totaled 166.5 points, while the Hartford boys finished with 170.5 as both emerged with team titles from the WIAA Division 1 track and field regional hosted by Watertown on Monday.
Distance events continued to be a major strength for the Owls. Senior Summer Schuster led a one-two-three effort in the 3,200-meter run, posting a winning time of 11 minutes, 39.67 seconds. Also qualifying for Thursday’s West Bend East Sectional in the two-mile were freshman Piper Schuster and junior Violet Schulteis. The Schuster sisters also moved on in the 1,600 run.
Slinger’s girls kicked off the meet by winning the 4x800 relay. It was Piper Schuster, freshman Olivia Helmle, sophomore Bailey Schmoldt and Schulteis finishing in 10:12.30. That was one of three relay victories for the Owls — senior Ryann Vetter, freshman Malena Benz, freshman Emily Cegielski and senior Ellie Zagel won the 4x1 (50.84); and Helmle, Schmoldt, Benz and senior Kallie Weyer took home the 4x4 (4:18.99).
Zagel was a four-time winner on the night. In addition to the 4x1, she also won the triple jump with a mark of 35 feet, 1 1/2 inches, as well as the 100 hurdles (15.08) and long jump (17-3.25).
West Bend West’s girls accumulated 99 points to finish a distant second. The Spartans’ 4x2 relay team of freshman Rylee Faehling, senior Gianna Hemauer, sophomore Josie Mesa and senior Guiomar Lopez Navarro won with a time of 1:47.64; while freshman Rylee Faehling claimed the 300 hurdles (47.82).
Hartford came in third with 91.5 points. Germantown was fifth with 83, and West Bend East eighth with 51.33. Orioles junior Kiley Jelen won the pole vault (10-0), and Suns junior Peyton Howard was a twotime winner, sweeping the sprints (13.18 in 100, 26.50 in 200).
Hartford’s boys won five events, three of which came in the field. Senior Jackson Stortz won the shot put (50-06.5), senior Josh Richter shared top honors in the high jump with West Bend West junior Cameron McAndrews (6-0), and senior Aaron Cummins cleared 130 in the pole vault. Senior Adam Weyer added a victory in the mile (4:36.98), while senior Nash Merklein finished ahead of the pack in the 3,200 (9:53.75).
Germantown’s boys won five events of their own to finish second with 121 points. Senior JV Myles claimed two events, first running the anchor leg in the winning 4x2 relay and taking first in the triple jump (47-01). Myles teamed with junior Vance Burnham, senior Jonas Price and senior Will VanFossen for a winning time of 1:30.28 in the 4x2.
Senior Joey Knopp, Price, junior Bennett Krause and junior AJ Willard teamed up to win the 4x4 relay (3:27.11). Knopp joined the two-win club by pacing the field in the 400 (51.84), and sophomore Jack Wanezek won the 800 (1:59.95).
The West Bend West boys were fifth with 77 points. Junior Franklin Kunfira won two events, besting the competition in the 100 dash (11.14) and 200 dash (22.62). Slinger came in sixth (66) and West Bend East was seventh (48). The Owls’ 4x8 relay of junior Michael Loomans, junior Arik Loomans, senior Robert Kearns and junior Malachi Kurth ran a winning time of 8:17.62.
KML boys take second at Grafton track regional
GRAFTON — Kettle Moraine Lutheran’s boys track and field team finished runner-up at a WIAA Division 2 regional held at Grafton on Monday, finishing with 110.5 points only behind Sheboygan Falls’ total of 130.5 KML seniors Ryan Weed and Joshua Anhalt were both two-time winners. Weed claimed the 300 hurdles (41.41) and joined Anhalt, junior Evan Hadler and senior Ethan Sprengel to win the 4x4 relay (3:30.42). Anhalt added a victory in the 800 run (2:05.86).
Kewaskum was ninth with 27 points. Senior Carson Rolf won the pole vault, clearing 12-00.
On the girls’ side, Kewaskum won four events. Senior Madilyn Dogs crossed first in the 100 hurdles (16.06) and was also tops in the high jump (5-02), sharing that honor with junior teammate Bella Hooker. Junior Abigail Gerhartz was first in the 1,600 (5:22.66), and junior Julia Steger took first in the 400 (1:01.59).
For KML, senior Mayda Conrad won two events — the 100 dash (12.71) and 200 dash (26.77).
Orioles win two of three matches Saturday
HARTFORD — The Hartford boys tennis team put up a strong performance at its invitational on Saturday, defeating Menasha 7-0 and Sheboygan South 6-1, while falling 4-3 to Wauwatosa East.
The Orioles dispatched Menasha in straight sets at each flight, as Owen Otto and Ryan Schwartz led the way at the No. 2 and No. 4 singles flights, respectively, with identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Aaron Hoffmann won 6-1, 6-2 at the No. 1 flight, while Ethan Hoffmann took the No. 3 flight 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles play, Brady Kuepper and Sean McCune led things off at the No. 1 flight with a 6-2, 6-1 victory. Cooper Daniels and Cole Rupert teamed up for a 6-1, 6-1 victory at the No. 2 flight, while the duo of Carter Meier and Sam Stachura won 6-1, 6-0 at the No. 3 flight.
Against Sheboygan South, Aaron Hoffmann took the No. 1 singles flight 6-0, 6-2 while Ethan Hoffmann won 6-1, 6-1 at the No. 3 flight. Schwartz bounced back from a first-set loss to win the No. 4 flight 4-6, 6-3, 11-9.
Kuepper and McCune teamed up to win the No. 1 doubles flight 6-2, 6-2, while Ben Labuda and Meier partnered up for a 6-3, 6-0 win at the No. 3 flight. Daniels and Rupert earned a forfeit victory at the No. 2 flight.
It was a closely fought contest against Wauwatosa East, but the Orioles fell just short. Ethan Hoffmann went undefeated on the day with a 6-1, 6-0 win at the No. 2 flight, while Labuda provided the only other victory at singles play with a 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 triumph at the No. 4 flight.
Kuepper and McCune also finished up an undefeated day with Hartford’s only win at doubles action, dropping the second set but coming back to win 6-2, 3-6, 10-5 at the No. 1 flight
Owls take down Sheboygan South at host invite
SLINGER — The Slinger boys tennis team won one of three matches at its own invitational on Saturday, defeating Sheboygan South 5-2 but losing 5-2 to Wauwatosa East and 6-1 to Germantown.
A sweep of doubles play proved key for the Owls against Sheboygan South, as Ryan McLaughlin and Matthew Smith teamed up for a 6-3, 6-0 win at the No. 1 flight while Grayson Jacoby and Ethan Schmeling took the No. 3 flight 6-1, 6-2. Coy Lighthizer and Cameron Wetzel earned a forfeit win at the No. 2 flight 2-0, 2-0.
Jon Olafsson won the No. 1 singles flight 6-3, 6-0, while Samuel Davis fell 6-3, 6-4 at the No. 2 flight. At the No. 3 flight, Dane Olsen bounced back from a first set loss to win 3-6, 7-6(1), 10-0, while Alek Konrath forced a decisive third set at the No. 4 flight but fell 6-1, 5-7, 10-7.
Olsen provided the only win in singles action against Wauwatosa East, taking the No. 3 flight 6-4, 6-1. The duo of Schmeling and Jacoby bounced back after dropping the first set at No. 3 doubles to take the flight 6-7(4), 7-5, 10-8.
The lone win for Slinger against Germantown came at No. 1 singles, where Olafsson won in straight sets, 7-5, 6-2.
Hartford takes down Elkhorn on the road
ELKHORN — Traveling on the road, the Hartford softball team earned a nonconference victory on Saturday, defeating host Elkhorn 51.
Brooke Voss was a force to be reckoned with in the circle and at the plate, as she tossed a complete game — allowing one run on eight hits with nine strikeouts — while also going 4-for-4 with a triple. Lauren Voss, Alivia Fischer and Kendall Battist each added two hits to the winning effort, with Battist also notching a triple in the win.