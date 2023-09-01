Girls Volleyball
Slinger 3 Port Washington 0
SLINGER — Melia Johnson and Allie Beers each knocked down a dozen kills as host Slinger swept Port Washington, 25-19, 25-12, 25-19, in Thursday's North Shore Conference girls volleyball opener.
Johnson added nine digs while Ella Kohnen dished out 31 assists. Malena Benz added three blocks for the Owls, who head to the Green Bay Notre Dame Invitational tomorrow.
Hartford 3 Whitefish Bay 1
WHITEFISH BAY — Katie Kuchevar led Hartford with 10 kills as the Orioles rallied for a 16-25, 25-23, 25-19, 2521 North Shore Conference girls volleyball win at Whitefish Bay Thursday.
Kim Busateri came up with 28 digs while Grace Upthegrove handed out 15 assists.
Khloe Walling had 3.5 blocks for the Orioles, who host Nicolet next Thursday.
Divine Savior Holy Angels 3 Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
MILWAUKEE — Anna Ebert added eight kills and Sydney Falkowski finished with six as Kettle Moraine Lutheran was swept, 25-20, 25-19, 25-17, in a nonconference girls volleyball match between ranked teams at Divine Savior Holy Angels Thursday.
Anna Leong gave out 14 assists while Mollie Murphy chipped in with eight.
Brooke Bartelt had 11 digs and Leong added seven for the Chargers (25), who are ranked eighth in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association Division 2 poll.
KML visits Kewaskum to open East Central Conference play next Thursday. The Dashers (8-0) are the topranked team in Division 1 by the WVCA.
Girls Swimming
Germantown 107 Falls/Hamilton 79
GERMANTOWN — Caden Kelly had a hand in four wins as host Germantown defeated Menomonee Falls/Hamilton, 107-78, in a Greater Metro Conference girls swimming opener Thursday.
Kelly took the 500 yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 26.62 seconds and also won the 200 freestyle in 2:00.07. She teamed with Johanna Luo, Ella Heimler and Audra Newkirk for a winning time of 1:42.43 in the 200 freestyle relay.
Kelly capped her evening by joining with Julia Saxman, Isabelle Barger and Abby Bruss — a trio that also had big nights — to claim the 400 freestyle relay in 3:42.78.
Saxman took the 100 butterfly in 58.14 and the 200 intermediate medley in 2:12.82. Barger topped the 100 freestyle field in 54.92 and won the 100 backstroke in 58.66.
Bruss won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.71. Fyn Langley took the 1-meter diving with a finals score of 269.8 for the Warhawks, who visit Brookfield Central next Thursday.