SLINGER — With summer in full swing in Washington County, there are many things Washington County residents find themselves looking forward to each day. And one of the biggest events of the summer will take place next week.
On Tuesday, the 43rd annual WABAM Slinger Nationals will bring racers and fans from around the country back to Slinger Speedway.
“That brings racers from all over the country,” Slinger Speedway owner Todd Thelan said. “That brings racers from as far south as Florida, as far west as Washington state, as far east — I’m pretty sure there’s racers coming from I want to say Ohio — but they come from all over the country to the Slinger Nationals, and we get stars like Matt Kenseth, who is racing this year — he’s a NASCAR champion.”
And not only is Kenseth a NASCAR champion, but on May 4 he became a Hall of Famer as it was announced he had been inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in his first time on the ballot.
But while his success in NASCAR is not to be overstated, he’s also the most successful driver to ever hit the asphalt at the Nationals. Kenseth currently holds the all-time record with eight victories at the Slinger Nationals, and this summer he’ll be going for win No. 9.
“The Slinger Nationals has long been one of my favorite races. It goes back to when I was a kid,” Kenseth said in a press release announcing his return to the Slinger Nationals. “I remember guys like Bobby Allison, Neil Bonnett, and Mark Martin coming to race in the Nationals, and taking on the big names in Wisconsin, like Dick Trickle and Joe Shear.
“It always has been and still is a must-see event and one of the biggest short track races of the year.”
Thelan, who has watched Kenseth race at the Slinger Nationals several times before, can attest to the skill that he displays on the track.
“It’s one of his favorite tracks. He has a knack — well he’s a superstar to begin with — but he’s especially good at Slinger,” Thelan said. “I remember back in the early 90s the first time I saw him race there and you could just tell from the first day he got on the track just how good he was and the raw, pure talent he has.”
But Kenseth is not the only NASCAR driver to make his way to Slinger this July. Thelan said that Ty Majeski, Johnny Sauter and Derek Kraus will also be competing at the Nationals this year, and he added that there are a couple more NASCAR drivers who will likely be competing there as well, but he cannot announce them until their participation is finalized.
The race has come quite a ways from its early beginnings according to Thelan, who said that the effort to create the race was spearheaded in part by Wisconsin racing legend Dick Trickle.
“The barnstorming racers that raced pretty much for a living and they raced five, six days a week, they decided that they wanted to have a special event at Slinger Speedway, and Dick Trickle was the guy behind it,” Thelan said. “He came to the promoter at Slinger and said, ‘How do we have a big race here? What day do we do it on where we can get all the guys to come?’ Because they came from wherever. So they came up with a Tuesday night. And that was pretty much the start of mid-week racing.”
Kids under the age of 8 get in free to the race, kids between the ages of 8 and 15 will cost $12, ages 16-61 will cost $25 per ticket, and fans age 62 and up will cost $22.
Gates for spectators will open up at 11:30 a.m., as those who arrive early will be able to witness practice for the Midwest Truck Series and Super Late Models, beginning at 1 p.m, and, 1:20 p.m. respectively. Fans will also be able to witness qualifying laps for the Truck and Super Late races, as well as meet-and-greet opportunities with drivers beginning around 5 p.m. The opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 6:20 p.m., and then at 6:45 p.m. the Midwest Truck Series semi-feature will begin, followed by the Super Late Model semi-feature, the Midwest Truck series feature, and then the main event — the Super Late Model feature.
Fans can find more information on tickets and the race at slingersuperspeedway.com.