MADISON — One swing into her first-ever WIAA Division 1 girls golf state tournament, Emma Raimer had one thought.
“I was like, ‘Oh no,’” said the Slinger standout. “I hit my first drive like 30 feet.”
The rest of Raimer’s ‘State Tournament Experience’ got better. Much better.
The finest golfer in the history of Slinger’s program righted the ship, had a bevy of memorable moments and played two solid rounds at University Ridge Golf Course.
Raimer shot an opening round 84 on Monday, followed that with an 88 on Tuesday and finished in a tie for 39th place with a 172.
It might not have been the best two rounds of Raimer’s season. But they were the most unforgettable.
“I’m just really happy I was able to make it here,” Raimer said. “I was hoping that at least one of the years I would be able to qualify. It took to the last try, but I finally made it. And I was just really excited I was able to make it to state, even if I didn’t play my absolute best both of these days. I’m just really happy for the experience.”
Slinger coach Graham Westley was just as excited. In fact Westley got choked up talking about his prized pupil.
“Yeah, she’s my first one to go (to state),” Westley said of Raimer. “I’m very proud of her and how far she’s come. And even though (Tuesday) wasn’t her best day, it’s all about her doing her best. And if she’s doing her best that’s all I can ask for out of any of my girls.”
Slinger’s girls golf program didn't begin until 2017. And over the last four years, Raimer blossomed personally and helped the Owls grow into a force.
This season, Slinger had the best postseason score and regional finish in school history when it shot a 375 and finished second at the Hartford Regional. Raimer captured medalist honors that day with an 82.
Slinger then bettered that number with a school-record 367 at the Fond du Lac Sectional. And while the Owls failed to advance to state as a team, Raimer carded an 82 and became the first Slinger golfer to qualify for state.
“It was really sweet to finally make it to state since this was my last chance,” Raimer said.
She made it a memorable 48 hours.
After duffing her opening drive Monday, Raimer recovered to make bogey at No. 1. And that jumpstarted her to a tremendous front nine in which she shot a personal-best 37.
The highlight came at the par-3, fifth hole when Raimer hit a 6-iron from 130 yards that stopped just six inches away from a hole-in-one. Raimer tapped in for birdie, followed that with four straight pars and made the turn just 1-over par.
“That front nine was the best golf I saw her play in her career,” Westley said. “That was super fun to watch. She had some really great moments in there and at the end of the day that’s all that matters.”
Raimer was still just 5-over through 15, but struggled coming home and finished with 84.
On Tuesday, Raimer started on hole 10 and had a steady first nine when she carded a 41. On her second nine, though, the winds intensified, intermittent showers crept in and scores went up — including Raimer’s 47.
Afterwards, though, Raimer and Westley were soaking in the experience. And the head coach couldn’t stop gushing about what Raimer had meant to his program.
“She definitely helps bring people up and helps them inside the classroom, the golf course and just out in public,” Westley said. “She’s a good role model for everybody and is a huge reason our program has taken some big steps.
“This year we definitely stepped up from last year. We kept improving and Emma was a big reason why. It’s always about loving the game and improving and I think Emma just loved being at the course with her friends.”
Moments after draining the final putt of her high school career, Raimer looked back with pride — and looked ahead with excitement.
“The whole experience was really great,” she said. “And hopefully we can keep it going.
“I think they’ll have a really good team again next year. I think Mr. Westley will be able to keep it going and keep the momentum up.”
Thanks largely to the momentum Raimer helped start.