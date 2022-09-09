WEST BEND — Two days after losing in a shutout against Kettle Moraine, Slinger hit the road again, playing their next opponent, West Bend West. This time they played as if they were on a mission, with Slinger winning against West Bend, 3-2, in a statement- making win.
Seven minutes into the first half, Slinger senior Leyton Jasperson scored the game's first goal with a textbook corner kick.
Slinger head coach Josh Budish appreciated the swift and aggressive play.
“It was definitely a heart-pumping game,” he said. “West Bend West came out to play. They got a great coach, and they were disciplined, but we found some gaps, and unfortunately, they found some gaps too.”
One thing that stood out to Budish was his players’ out-of-the-gate energy and drive. He talked about what he regarded as the critical moment in the game.
“Starting off with a goal — that we were the first ones to get the goal. I think that really gave us momentum. They (West Bend West) answered back, but we still used that momentum, and luckily, we got the outcome we wanted,” Budish said.
West Bend West needed only a few minutes to regroup and respond, which they did when the Spartans’ junior forward Franklin Kunfira scored in the 24th minute.
Franklin said he was walking his line and when he saw the play, he ran and played it.
“It was a good game. The team played hard. But it was an unfortunate result,” Kunfira said.
Upbeat despite the loss, Kunfira’s goal for the rest of the season is to finish all his chances.
With 34 seconds remaining in the first half, senior Tommy Backler scored the second of the Owl’s goals, going into the second half with the lead.
Slinger captain Ryan Smith reflected on their halftime discussion.
“At halftime, we talked about it, and we covered the middle. At the end of the game, it was hard for us to defend the corner attack, and I feel we need to work on that,” Smith said.
The Spartans picked up momentum in the second half, with sophomore forward Teddy Danaher scoring a goal at 49 minutes.
West Bend West Head coach James Danaher sees the team’s aggressive play during the second half as a template for the rest of the season.
“I thought our second half was much better. They (Slinger) came out. They were more intense than us,” he said. “They were first to the ball (and) won more tackles. I thought we even that up in the second half. Our intensity level rose, and I was proud of the boys and how they responded.”
But it was at the 54th minute where Slinger sealed the night with a goal by senior center midfielder Kyle Perry. Perry talked about the winning goal.
“Ryan (Smith) was over at the right flank. He had a shot that went into the keeper and right back out,” he said. “He served one back over it went over my head to our left winger Brayden Pineda. He headed back over to center. I was at the right place at the right time and finished it,” As far as what this game meant to him, “It was good to get a win. Hopefully, a turning point for the season,” Perry said.