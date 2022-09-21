SLINGER — In the end, the low-level fog just enhanced the already full throttle back-and-forth atmosphere of Slinger’s 3-1 North Shore Conference boys’ soccer victory over archrival Hartford Tuesday night.
“Definitely, it really made the game look cool,” said Owls’ junior Ian Wiese, who had a goal and an assist in the victory. “This was a good win, because this was one of those teams we had lost to last year. In fact, we had lost to them the year before that and the year before that even.”
Not that anyone was counting, said Slinger coach Josh Budish.
“This is my third year and my first win over them,” Budish said. “Things really started picking up midway through the second half. The scoring got started and then the (good-sized) crowd got into it and all the intensity of a rivalry game came out.
“It was awesome. The guys played hard, and the crowd was really into it.”
The victory improved Slinger to 3-2 in North Shore play and 5-5-1 overall while the Orioles, who missed out on several good chances in a wild second half, fell to 1-3-1 and 3-7-2, respectively.
“I think it was a classic rivalry game,” Orioles coach Ben Morales said, “and in a rivalry game like this, it all comes down to small details. It doesn’t matter how successful or unsuccessful the teams are, it’s the details that matter.”
That was the case this night. Both teams missed out on solid opportunities in the scoreless first half, as despite the occasionally dense, ground-level fog, both sides had no trouble seeing the goal.
And the goal started to be found in the second half as just 3:31 into the session, Owls senior Ryan Smith made a strong run deep downfield and then deftly dropped a back-kick to the fast-trailing Wiese who one-timed the ball into the far-left post for a 1-0 Slinger lead.
But it didn’t take long for the Orioles to counter, and they pushed deep into the Owls’ end three minutes later only to have a shot bounce off the crossbar and then have a follow-up go wide.
Then 10 minutes later, Hartford was right back at it as a shot from close range on the right deflected off the side post.
But just a few moments later, the Orioles were finally rewarded for their tenacity as freshman Daniel Lopez slammed a hard shallow angle shot from the far right of the box to the left post for the tying goal at the 59:13 mark with help from junior Kade Hirsch.
However, Hartford had no time to celebrate the goal as the Owls pushed down the field quickly after the kickoff. Wiese then crossed a pass to senior Alex Klumb who hammered home a close-range shot for the Slinger lead just 25 seconds after Hartford had tied it.
The Orioles dramatically picked up the pace after that goal creating several opportunities, including two corner kicks in the next six minutes, but they failed to notch the equalizer.
And the Owls took advantage of that situation, as in the 79th minute, Smith tipped a close-in free kick perfectly into the box where junior Nick Otto headed it in for the clincher at 78:22.
In the end, it was a frustrating loss said the Orioles’ Morales.
“Slinger rose to the challenge in the second half while our technical play was quite poor.” he said.
“We failed to capitalize on our chances. They (the Owls) deserved to win because they took maximum advantage of their opportunities.”
Meanwhile, Budish and the Owls are looking for a bit of energy from this hard-earned win played on a dank and gloomy night.
“The fog made it a little different,” Budish said. “Hopefully we’ll build a little momentum from this. We’re happy with the ‘W’. We’ll look to fix a few things that went wrong and then hope to keep moving forward.”
Wiese added that beating Hartford couldn’t help but put a bounce into the Owls’ step.
“This is the game,” he said. “We know every guy on that team. They’re really good, but we really brought it tonight.”