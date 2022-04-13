Slinger's Ott named among Wisconsin’s top 32 scholar athletes

STEVENS POINT — Sixteen senior girls and 16 senior boys from Kenosha to Grantsburg have been selected as finalists to receive the 2022 Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association’s (WIAA) Statewide Scholar Athlete Award underwritten by Marshfield Children’s Hospital. Kacey Ott, a student at Slinger High School, was named a finalist for Girls Division 1. Ott has earned 10 varsity letters, four of which were in cross country where she helped the Owls earn a sectional championship. She was named to the all conference track and field team and won an individual sectional championship.
To determine the top 32 finalists, four boys and four girls were selected (based on both athletic and academic achievement) from each of four WIAA divisions. “These extraordinary student athletes excel in both academics and athletics,” said Tom Shafranski, assistant director of the WIAA. “Sixteen of this year’s 32 WIAA Scholar Athlete finalists have a grade point average of 4.0 to date, while the average GPA is an amazing 3.94. All 32 scholar athlete finalists have already earned a total of 291 varsity letters during their first 3-1/2 years of high school. That’s an average of 9 letters per athlete, and we have not yet completed our spring sports season.”
This year more than 830 seniors were nominated for the 2022 WIAA Scholar Athlete Award by 430 high schools throughout the state.
The 2022 WIAA Scholar Athlete Finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony May 1 at the Hilton Garden Inn in Wausau.
A Webcast of the awards ceremony will be available at www.wiaawi.org after the ceremony on May 1. For more information, visit www.wiaawi.org.