WEST BEND — A slow start in the first half proved too much for the West Bend West girls basketball team to overcome on Friday night, as the Spartans fell 82-36 to Homestead.
Paige Guse led West in scoring with 14 points — all of which came in the second half — while accounting for both of the team’s two 3-pointers. Lizzie Thierer was second for the Spartans with eight points, while Mia Sallinen added six points to the scoreboard.
Suns fall short against Cedarburg
WEST BEND — The West Bend East girls basketball team came up short in its attempt at a comeback on Friday night, as it fell 63-43 to Cedarburg.
Cadence Xiong led the team in scoring with 17 points in the loss, shooting a game-best 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. Sommer Dricken was the only other double-digit scorer for East with 10 points, while Lainy Williams was third on the team with seven points.
Owls drop close match on the road
GRAFTON — The Slinger girls basketball team kept it a close game in the first half on Friday night, but was unable to overcome the halftime deficit as it fell 55-45 to Grafton.
Mallory Hoitink was the only double-digit scorer for the Owls, finishing with a game-high 19 points while shooting 4for-6 from the free-throw line. Gwen Groeschel was second on the team with eight points, while Taylor Longdin and Ava Fahrenholz added six points each.
Christian leads Orioles to win
HARTFORD — Sophomore Makena Christian continued to be a scoring machine for the Hartford girls basketball team on Thursday night, as she scored a game-high 35 points en route to an 85-63 North Shore Conference victory over Port Washington.
Fifteen of her points came from beyond the arc, as Christian also made a game-high five 3-pointers.
Bella Klages was the only other double-digit scorer for the Orioles, finishing with 10 points. Lauren Voss was third on the team with nine points, while Savanna Voss, Kacy Kratz, Lily Giroux, Brooke Voss, Regan Resheske and Kenzie Fink combined to score the remaining 31 points for the team.
OriOwls take down Nicolet
GLENDALE — The Ori-Owls boys swimming team won on the road Thursday night, beating out North Shore Conference rival Nicolet 88-74.
The exciting finish of the night came in the 200yard medley relay, where Henry Williams, Max Klockow, Finn Nelson and Charlie Williams combined for a time of 1:46.91 — beating out the second-place Nicolet team by 0.01 seconds. The foursome would also team up to win the 400-yard freestyle relay in a time of 3:33.65.
The OriOwls had five other first-place finishes at the meet, two of which came from Nelson who won the 200-yard individual medley (2:06.94) and the 500-yard freestyle (4:53.09) Carson Wundrock won the 50-yard freestyle by 0.17 seconds, finishing with a time of 24.15 seconds, while Henry Williams (1:00.21) and Klockow (1:08.59) won the 100-yard backstroke and the 100-yard breaststroke, respectively.
Slinger-Hartford wins first meet of season
FRANKLIN — The Slinger-Hartford alpine ski team took first place in all four divisions at its season-opening meet at The Rock Snowpark on Thursday night, beating out four other teams for the top spots.
The team will compete next on Thursday at Little Switz at 6 p.m.