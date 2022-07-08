The West Bend soccer youth soccer camp returns after a couple of years away due to COVID. The soccer camp is from July 25 - 28 at the West Bend practice fields. Camp days go from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m and is for kids in third through eighth grades West Bend girls soccer coach Chris Susnik is in charge of the camp and he said that camp is going to work on the basics and helping grow the love of the game.
“Having fun, you know four days to just get out there and the elementary kids get to know the high school players, and the high school players get to see the foundation they are laying,” he said. “Again soccer is fun so it is four days in the summer let’s have a good time and let’s just be out there.”
Susnik said that the hope is that soccer team alumni can come and help instruct the campers as well as the current high school girls team players.
Susnik said that the camp will be mixed when it comes to campers and their experience levels.
“The goal is have a group of kids or groups of kids age level through ability level mixed to help each other out and help each other along,” he said. “Again everything from the foundation to the basics to a little bit more advanced drills and then just games and see how they do. But have that competition and grow the love of the game.”
Susnik said that some things that parents might need to know about the camp is that they should get signed up before the camp starts.
“Just so we know how many are coming,” he said. “Bring your water jugs, we will have the soccer balls provided and we will for sure have activities all four days provided.
“Each day starts with skill work and then some team work and then some games,” he said. “It is going to be structured where if everyone can get signed up so we know who is going, it will be structured where we will have the high schoolers through the smaller grades partnered together and they have their team games together.”
Susnik said there is no deadline to sign up for the camp.
“If people want to show up and sign up, perfect. We are not here to turn anyone away,” he said.
There will be some prizes available throughout the camp.
“Just rewarding the enjoyment of soccer and hopefully four four days it is fun three hours for kids to just show up and play soccer,” Susnik said.
As well as just learning to enjoy the sport, Susnik said that he hopes the kids see something they want to work towards with being near the high schoolers. And of course fun is something he wants the kids to take away from the camp.
“I know when I was a kid and I am going to the camp and I see the high school players that I am watching, getting to know them being a part of a program,” he said. “Being a part of ‘Hey this is what I get to do in a couple of years.’ And just giving them that little bit to work towards and even if soccer is not their thing, just giving them those fun four days,” he said. “This is what it is going to be about when you get to the high school, let’s have a good time, let’s work towards something and again let’s enjoy summer.”