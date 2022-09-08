Spartans aim to get back to state

The West Bend West boys cross country team finished in 15th place out of 20 teams with a score of 354 at the Division 1 state meet last season. Spartans head coach Scott Hammer said it was the ninth time in the last 10 years the Spartans have qualified for state as a team. With a couple of meets already under their belt this year, Hammer said that getting back to state as a team this year will be a challenge.
“It is definitely not going to be easy,” he said. “The sectional has definitely tightened up. Hartford, Slinger, and Cedarburg are all going to be tough competition and only two of us get to go. We definitely have the goal to advance and we are going to work towards achieving that goal.”
As the season moves along, Hammer said he would like to see the team focus on narrowing the gap between their front runners and the rest of their top runners.
“We have an established front runner in Nathan Butters, who is a senior captain, and we have an extremely talented freshman in Ethan Hackman,” he said. “And I think if those two could work together up front and really establish the tempo. We’ve got a group of probably eight more guys that are all going to be able to fall in somewhere in the 30 seconds to a minute behind the front runners. We really have to focus on getting that pack somewhere to the 30 second to 40 second range.”
Hammer said he would like to see the third to seventh runners on the team stay within 15 to 20 seconds of each other.
“If we can do that, that would definitely go a long way at the sectional and conference level,” Hammer said. “So that is really the focus this year, is to get that chase pack closer to our front runners and keep that chase pack tight together.”
Hammer said that the team has a good group of seniors that he said has been steady for the Spartans. But that he thinks the X factor for the team is going to come from the younger runners.
“I think that we have two or three freshmen in Ethan Hackman, Drew Gundrum, and Sterling Schatz and two or three sophomores in Carson Hammer, Owen Schloemer, and Quinlin Ehlkee that have some big upsides,” he said. “Depending on how big of a jump they make this year from last year can really impact the team as a whole. So we have good consistency in the senior class but we have a lot of upside in the freshmen and sophomore class."
While the team has had two meets already this year the Spartans have not had an opportunity to run their top seven or top eight guys together in the same race according to Hammer.
“The Jamie Block race is a race where we had the freshmen and sophomores in one race and the juniors and seniors in the second,” he said. “So half our varsity team was in the freshmen and sophomore race and half was in the junior and senior race. Last week at the Rebel invite I ran all our freshmen together in the freshmen race and there are two legitimate varsity runners along the freshmen.”
Hammer said that he is moving one freshman up to the varsity level for the race today at Arrowhead.
“I am leaving the other back with the freshman team because they have a freshman only race that I would like to see them have some success in,” he said. “So I don’t think we are going to have an opportunity to see a real established varsity team run together at the same time until probably the Slinger invite. I think it is good to give the younger guys some opportunities to race against other freshmen before kind of throwing them to the wolves. I am confident in these freshmen that they will hold their own once they get to the varsity level.”
Hammer said he thinks this year’s team is not taking anything for granted with the hopes of getting back to state.
“I think it is a mix of trusting in your training and trusting in the system but also not taking anything for granted,” he said. “There are a lot of teams out there that are gunning for us and rightfully so. We have had some good success and it can definitely motivate the competition. I just want to make sure that these guys don‘t take that for granted. They have to earn it themselves, they can’t just rely on the reputation so they are really focused on taking every meet one at a time and focusing on that particular goal for that meet and getting better every week.”