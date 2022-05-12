WEST BEND — West Bend West sophomore softball pitcher Lindsay Sandleback did a little bit of everything in the Spartans 5-1 victory over archrival East on Wednesday afternoon.
She scattered five hits with four strikeouts and four walks, hit a towering home run to lead off a three-run fifth inning and also helped out on a critical defensive play that tipped the game towards the Spartans.
Sandleback is also one who appreciates great teamwork such as what West is displaying during its current seven wins in eight games streak.
“We’re a good defensive team,” she said. “Mia (Buske, catcher) is a very instinctive player and hustles a lot and Jessie (Reich, third baseman) turns in one great play after another. We’re playing a lot differently than we did at the beginning of the year.
“We made a lot of errors early on, but we’ve been able to eliminate most of them lately.”
The victory, a make-up of an earlier rainout, improved West to 10-5 in North Shore Conference play good for fourth place and 13-6 overall. It also gave the Spartans a season sweep over East, which fell to 5-9 in league play and 7-10 overall.
“We hang our hats on our defense and our pitching,” Spartans coach Ken Dischler said. “A lot of things have come together for us lately. We just have to keep it going.”
Among the things Sandleback and the Spartans did well was keep the scoreboard clean through the first six innings, as the Suns loaded the bases in both the first and the third innings but came away with nothing each time.
Sandleback issued two walks in the first and an error loaded the bases with two outs, but a fielder’s choice closed out that threat. She issued two more walks in the third and the Suns also hit two singles, but again they came up with nothing.
In the third, defense was key for West, as with the bases loaded and one out, Sandleback uncorked a wild pitch, but the ball hit the backstop cleanly and bounced back to Buske who was able to grab it and throw to the covering Sandleback to get the second out at the plate.
A fly out to center then ended the East threat.
All told, the Suns left nine runners on base. It has been a recurring theme for the youthful Suns, who start seven freshmen or sophomores.
“It’s been hurting us all season,” East coach Mark Dechant said. “We’re competing, we’re getting baserunners, but we can’t find that hole or hit that gap when we need to.”
That missed opportunity in the third for East was critical, because West took advantage of a couple of key Suns mistakes in the top of the third to take a 2-0 lead.
An error at second started the inning, but then Suns pitcher Carmen Beirsack got two quick outs before Spartans’ first baseman Ava Thelen hit a sharp single to center. As West’s Reich made the turn at second, the throw from the outfield towards third was off-line, allowing Reich to scamper home with the game’s first run.
A batter later, West shortstop Paige Guse singled home Thelen for a 2-0 advantage.
The Suns threatened again in the fourth, but again the West defense came up big. East outfielder Mackenzie Delaney hit a one-out double and then stole third, but Sandleback got the Suns’ Brystle Beimborm to hit a soft chopper to third. Delaney was caught in no-man’s land and Reich threw a perfect strike to Buske at the plate for the out.
West then put the game away with a three-run outburst in the fifth as Sandleback hit a no-doubt homer to left to start the frame, her first of the season. Then two outs later and after a Guse single, sophomore outfielder Allie Estrada pulled a long shot down the left field line that stayed fair for a two-run homer and a 5-0 lead.
Dischler, who has been involved in softball for a long time, was amazed by the power surge.
“Home runs don’t happen very often in softball so to see not one but two in an inning was just amazing,” he said. “Lindsay really corked hers.”
Sandleback, who was able to get a lot of first pitch outs by working the outside of the plate, then carefully managed the rest of the game. The shutout was lost in the seventh, when Suns’ pinch-hitter Claire Rehfeldt hit a leadoff triple to rightcenter and scored on freshman Audrey Tews’ groundout.
But Sandleback then got a strikeout and a flyout to left to end the game.
It was a frustrating loss for East, but Dechant is keeping faith.
“For Claire (Rehfeldt) to come up in that tough situation (the seventh) and hit a triple that was a big pick-meup,” he said. “Maybe a sign of better things. I still have confidence in these kids.”
Estrada had three hits to lead West as Sandleback, Guse and Thelen all had two safeties apiece. The Spartans get a day off Thursday and then head to Port Washington on Friday. The Pirates stunned the Spartans at West earlier in the season.
“We’re looking to keep this going,” said Sandleback.
“Just keep building,” Dischler added.