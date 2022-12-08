WEST BEND — With its three returning WIAA individual state champions and a smattering of other talent scattered throughout the line-up, the West Bend West wrestling team has been known as a strong tournament team in recent years.
But with their smaller overall line-ups (just 17 total this year), the Spartans have not been as good a dual meet squad in this time with forfeits often offsetting their great firepower.
That was not the case, however, Wednesday night in a North Shore Conference double dual at the West Bend Fieldhouse. The Spartans, with just a couple of exceptions, were able to fill all 14 weight classes in both matches and come away with hard-earned wins over rival West Bend East (38-27) and Hartford (53-23).
“We were able to shift some things around tonight,” said West coach Aaron Spaeth. “We asked the kids if we wanted to try and fill the classes tonight and they liked their chances. We’d love to have something like 50 kids in the (practice) room, but every kid we have loves to be there and we have some great leaders out there.
“Everybody contributed tonight.”
Like senior Ben Bast, who was a 106-pound WIAA state champion in 2021 and is ranked first at 120 this year by WisconsinGrappler.com. With a pin over an East opponent in his first bout Wednesday night, Bast reached 100 wins for his career.
Bast said the Spartans embraced the team concept fully this night.
“It was a great feeling tonight,” he said, “because it’s been a long time since we beat East. Though we’re a small team, we have a fun atmosphere (in our practice room). It gets a little intense, but it really helps us out.”
Both East and Hartford wound up splitting matches in the double dual event, as both beat Whitefish Bay. The Suns downed the Blue Dukes, 57-21, behind pins from Ty Trayner at 126, Liam Pionkowski at 138, Ayden Maertz at 152 and Logan Gregor at 170, while the Orioles overpowered Bay, 64-15.
“I felt we wrestled really hard tonight,” said Hartford coach Corey McCauley. “There are some things we need to fix but I was proud of how we competed.”
In the East-West dual, the match set-up favored the Spartans as it began at 160 pounds, which led right into the strength of their line-up.
State-ranked Carter Lovy got the match started with a quick pin for West at 160, but then the Suns’ Logan Gregor came back with a stick of his own at 170 to even the match. But then came the Spartans’ twin titans of Connor and Cole Mirasola.
Connor, a two-time WIAA state champion, had the tougher time of things at 182, as East’s state-ranked Kasey Gish battled hard before falling to him in an 18-6 decision. At 195, 2022 state champ Cole Mirasola had an easier time, dispatching his opponent in just 38 seconds for a 16-6 team lead.
Senior Emerson Orth got East back into the match with a 5-3 decision at 195, but in a decisive bout, Spartans’ senior heavyweight Max Wetzel-Buyeske overcame an early deficit to the Suns’ Steven Henry and pinned him in 5:21.
Following a double forfeit at 106, the Spartans took full control of the match over the next three bouts. Ethan Bast, who is ranked second at 106, moved up to 113 and won 15-6, while at 120, Easton Mueller won a hard-fought 8-6 decision over the Suns’ Caleb Hillshafer.
And when Ben Bast earned that 100th career win with a pin at 126 pounds, West was up 35-9. East was able to gain some respectability as Sam Merrill at 132, Pionkowski at 138 and Carter Henschel at 145 all recorded pins.
But in the final match of the meet, West junior Archie Hughes won a hard-fought battle of equals with East’s Maertz, earning a 3-0 decision.
Suns’ coach Shane Pionkowski said that early momentum by West was hard to overcome.
“We knew it was about 50/50 and that it would be a tough dual,” he said. “We needed some things to fall our way. They didn’t but we fought to the end.”
Coach Pionkowski praised the effort of Gish against the nationallyranked Connor Mirasola and was pleased with how the team fought back to make the score respectable.
“We were able to stop their momentum and finish strong,” he said.
It was also senior night for the Suns, as they honored Maertz, Connor Steldt, Collin McInnis, Gregor, Gish, Julio Rivera and Orth.
As for West, Spaeth praised the comeback ability of Wetzel-Buyeske as well as the mental toughness of Hughes.
Hartford returning state qualifier Noah Deibert got the Orioles’ dual with West off to a good start with a quick pin at 170, but then the Spartans took firm control with wins in the next five bouts. Connor Mirasola at 182 (pin 1:06), Cole Mirasola (0:59), Gavin Jeske at 220 (5-2 decision), Weston-Buyeske at heavyweight (1:54) and Ethan Bast at 106 (0:59) combined to earn West a 27-6 advantage.
The Orioles did fight back a bit as Cayden Spuhler picked up a forfeit at 113 and the Orioles’ state-ranked Lincoln Flayter at 120 recorded a third-period technical fall to cut the deficit to 27-17, but then the Spartans won six out of the last seven bouts to cruise to their second dual meet victory of the night.
Ben Bast claimed a forfeit at 126 and Brody Rehbein recorded a pin at 132 (5:00), while Colton Kainz at 138 (8-5 decision), Brandon Much at 145 (pin 1:24) and Lovy at 160 (third period technical fall) also contributed to West’s closing run.
Hartford’s Aaron Cummings, a WIAA state track champion in the pole vault, did get the Orioles a win with a pin in just 39 seconds at 160.
McCauley said the Orioles are a good mix of youth and experience this season and should only get better as the winter goes along. The Orioles will host their own tournament this Saturday.
Meanwhile, West, which will join East at the powerhouse Battle on the Bay this Saturday in Bay Port and also handled itself well at the regional showcase meet the Dan Gable Donnybrook in Iowa last weekend, is looking forward to even bigger things.
Ben Bast feels the small-in-number but long on talent Spartans can think about serious team goals.
“We would love to win the WIAA regional and get to team state,” he said. “Nights like tonight can only helps us. They really help team spirit.”
Spaeth appreciated Bast’s enthusiasm but wants to maintain perspective.
“Ben has some big goals in mind for us, but I would like to keep things short-term for now,” he chuckled. “Our next major focus is Bay Port, but this was a good night. A lot of kids got good wins and it was a real team effort.”